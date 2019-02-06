Pep Guardiola Says Goal Difference Could Decide Premier League Title Race

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the Premier League title race could come down to goal difference.

Guardiola spoke ahead of Wednesday's trip to Everton, in which a win will see City go ahead of leaders Liverpool courtesy of their superior goal difference.

The Press Association's Andy Hampson shared footage of Guardiola discussing the issue in a press conference:

Per Sky Sports' Joe Shread, he said:

"The first message is to win the game and the second one is: if you can score, score, and if you can avoid conceding, do it, because maybe you could win the Premier League on goal difference.

"While we are not going to say to the guys today we have to win 25-0—I never say that—first you have to win the game and then second try [to score], because it can happen.

"I'm pretty sure the winner will be [decided by] the last fixture or the last two. I'm sure of that."

City have scored 66 and conceded 20 for a goal difference of 46, while Liverpool sit on 41 after scoring 56 but shipping just 15.

The Citizens won their first Premier League title via goal difference in 2012, when they finished level on 89 points with Manchester United. It is the only time the English top flight has been decided on goal difference in its history.

In 1989, Arsenal won the title via goals scored, having finished level on points and goal difference with Liverpool.

Guardiola is anticipating a close-run race throughout the season, and he has not even ruled out Chelsea or Manchester United at this stage:

It seems unlikely that either of them could overhaul those above them—the Blues are 12 points behind Liverpool, and the Red Devils are 14 back—but goal difference could come into play.

In the Premier League alone this season, City have won four matches by a five-goal margin. Liverpool haven't been quite as good at blowing teams away in that manner, but they have won by four-goal margins on four occasions.

It's an area in which the Reds could improve, though the most important thing will be to continue picking up maximum points.