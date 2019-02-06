College Football Recruiting Rankings 2019: Projecting Top Classes and Programs

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide may have lost the national championship in January, but they aren't going to lose their title as the best recruiting program in the nation.

Nick Saban's team possesses the No. 1 recruiting class in the FBS entering Wednesday's National Signing Day, according to 247Sports.

Directly beneath the Crimson Tide are Georgia and Texas, while Texas A&M and Oklahoma round out the top five.

Since the majority of recruits committed during the December signing period, we won't see a ton of fluctuation in the team rankings after Wednesday.

Even though most recruiting classes are close to full, we should see some of the marquee programs make last-minute additions to their freshmen classes for next season.

Team Rankings Predictions

1. Alabama

Alabama's top-ranked recruiting class has the potential to grow Wednesday, as the Crimson Tide are in contention for the signatures of two key prospects.

Linebacker Henry To'oto'o and defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher are two of the best defensive players left unsigned, but the Crimson Tide will face stiff competition from within the SEC to bring in both players.

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Sopsher, who is from Louisiana, is considering staying at home with LSU, a program that's been able to dominate recruiting inside its home territory.

To'oto'o is the more likely of the two to sign, as he's down to the Crimson Tide, Tennessee and Washington.

Of his three potential suitors, Alabama gives To'oto'o the best chance to win right away and put him on the path to the NFL.

Other players to watch Wednesday from the Crimson Tide perspective are defensive end Khris Bogle, defensive tackle Byron Young, running back Keilan Robinson and defensive back Christian Williams.

All four of those players have made some type of verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide, but they haven't signed their national letter of intent yet.

Even if one or more of the quartet flips their decision away from Alabama, the Crimson Tide should be in good shape, as they enter Wednesday with almost a full point lead over Georgia in the 247Sports team rankings.

2. Georgia

Georgia might not be as active as Alabama Wednesday, which leaves the Bulldogs looking up at the Crimson Tide in the team rankings.

Of the players Georgia is currently looking at, defensive back Kaiir Elam is the one most likely to sign with Kirby Smart's team.

Elam is down to Florida and Georgia, but if ends up choosing the Gators on the other side of the SEC East rivalry, it won't be seen as a massive blow to the Bulldogs.

John Raoux/Associated Press

Georgia currently has 22 players signed to the class of 2019, and over half of them have already enrolled in classes at the school.

No. 1 overall prospect Nolan Smith and fellow five-star recruits Nakobe Dean and Clay Webb are part of the group already at Georgia.

With four five-star players and eight from the top 100 signed with the program, Smart and his staff have to rule this round of recruiting a success.

3. Texas

Tom Herman and his assistant coaches put together the best recruiting class outside of the SEC, and like Georgia, the Longhorns won't be too busy Wednesday.

The biggest bit of news regarding the Longhorns and recruiting came out last week, as athlete Bru McCoy opted to leave USC and join the Longhorns following turnover on the USC staff.

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

In McCoy and Jordan Wittingham, the Longhorns have the two best athletes in the class of 2019 in their possession.

While McCoy and Wittingham are the only five-star players in Texas' recruiting class, it bolstered its roster by adding 14 four-star prospects.

In total, Texas pulled in five players from the 247Sports top 100, with wide receiver Jake Smith, offensive tackle Tyler Johnson and linebacker De'Gabriel Floyd joining the two athletes in that category.

Earning the third-ranked recruiting class is yet another boost for Herman and Co., who enter the 2019 season with high expectations after beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.