MLB, MLBPA Propose 3-Batter Minimum for Pitchers, Universal DH

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association engaged in a back-and-forth regarding potential rules changes to improve pace of play and discussed other measures, including a universal designated hitter and requiring pitchers to face at least three batters before being removed from a game.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news, noting MLB made a proposal to the players' union Jan. 14 that included the three-batter minimum rule. The union responded Friday with a proposal that included a plan for the National League to adopt the designated hitter as soon as the 2019 season.

