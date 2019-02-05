MLB, MLBPA Propose 3-Batter Minimum for Pitchers, Universal DH

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2019

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 28: A bucket of baseballs in the dugout during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 28, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association engaged in a back-and-forth regarding potential rules changes to improve pace of play and discussed other measures, including a universal designated hitter and requiring pitchers to face at least three batters before being removed from a game.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news, noting MLB made a proposal to the players' union Jan. 14 that included the three-batter minimum rule. The union responded Friday with a proposal that included a plan for the National League to adopt the designated hitter as soon as the 2019 season.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

