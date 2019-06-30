Trevor Ariza, Kings Reportedly Agree on 2-Year, $25M Contract in Free Agency

Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

Trevor Ariza is reportedly headed to the Sacramento Kings after agreeing to a two-year deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 34-year-old hasn't slowed down much and still brings plenty of versatility to go with defense and shooting.

Ariza began last season with the Phoenix Suns after signing a one-year, $15 million deal in the offseason. However, he was traded to the Washington Wizards in December in exchange for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers.

After two nonchalant months with a terrible Suns team, the veteran made a bigger impact in Washington with averages of 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Over the course of a full season, his scoring would be the third-highest of his long NBA career.

He couldn't do much to help the Wizards in the win column, especially after John Wall went down for the year with a ruptured Achilles. Still, Ariza showed he can make a positive contribution regardless of the surrounding situation.

The veteran will be entering his 16th year in the league, with 102 playoff games played and an NBA title on his resume. In addition to his contributions on the court, he has a chance to help out his new team with his experience and leadership.

Ariza hopefully won't be thrust into too much of a scoring role with the Kings, but he can be a perfect glue guy to potentially improve upon last year's result.