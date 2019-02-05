Kobe Bryant on Anthony Davis Trade Request: He Can 'Do What the Hell He Wants'

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Kobe Bryant supports Anthony Davis' decision to request a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

"He’s got a right to do what the hell he wants to do," Bryant said on ESPN's The Jump. "Teams have the right to trade players, sign players, do whatever they want. Players should have the freedom to voice their opinion."

Davis requested a trade last month ahead of Thursday's deadline. He told the Pelicans he would not sign an extension with the organization and plans to leave in free agency in 2020 if he's not traded.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Davis' preferred destination, and Pelicans have been in negotiations since the All-Star's trade request.

Bryant said it would be "smart" for the Lakers to explore a deal for Davis.

"It depends on what you're trying to accomplish and what your long-term objectives are," Bryant said. "By signing LeBron, you're already making an indication you want to win now. I think it would be a smart thing for the Lakers to look at [trading for Davis]. At the same time, you have to play a little poker."

It's looking increasingly unlikely that the Lakers and Pelicans get anything done before the deadline. Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that the Lakers have pulled out of negotiations due to "outrageous" demands from the Pelicans.

New Orleans has been playing hardball with the Lakers in part because the team could benefit from waiting until the summer, when the Boston Celtics may offer a trade package that includes Jayson Tatum. The Celtics cannot trade for Davis while they have Kyrie Irving on their roster until July 1 because both players are currently under Derrick Rose rule extensions.