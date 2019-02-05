Alisson Says 'Insecure' Liverpool Must 'Win Everything' in Title Race

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Alisson believes Liverpool "have to win everything from now on" if they are going to become Premier League champions this season.

The Reds goalkeeper also warned his teammates not to be insecure following Monday's 1-1 draw away to West Ham United. It marked the second game in a row where Liverpool dropped points, following a 1-1 stalemate against Leicester City at Anfield.

Alisson focused on the slip against the Hammers, per Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror: "I believe we had glimpses into the game. Some moments of insecurity. We started ahead. (But) from the moment we started to miss some passes - some silly passes that we are not used to missing - I think the team lost a little confidence in the match."

Alisson believes Liverpool's frailties boosted West Ham's belief. He also thinks the result has left the league leaders without "much room for hesitation" during the remaining 13 games of the campaign.

Liverpool need the reminder since closest rivals Manchester City can reclaim top spot with a win away to Everton on Wednesday night. Ironically, the Reds will be counting on their Merseyside rivals, who have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, to do them a significant favour at Goodison Park.

It's a strange situation, yet one Liverpool deserve to be in amid what could prove to be a fatal slump in form at the start of 2019:

Unfortunately for the Reds, letting points slip has become a costly habit since Jurgen Klopp became manager in 2015:

Liverpool need somebody to take control and deliver a message of strength to help get the team back on track. It's not an easy task for a group of players largely unfamiliar with surviving the pressures of a title race.

Alisson arrived from AS Roma in the summer, where he'd never won the Serie A title while Juventus dominated in Italy. Meanwhile, key centre-back Virgil van Dijk, signed for £75 million from Southampton last January, has not been close to an English top-flight title.

It's a similar story for midfielders Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum, none of whom have won the Premier League. Forwards Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino also lack title-winning experience.

Overcoming this deficiency is proving tough against a Manchester City team crowned champions last season. Certain members of the Citizens, including Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero, have three titles to their credit dating back to 2012, so they know what it takes to get over the line.

Liverpool are looking for a leader to steady the ship. Whether Alisson fits the bill is debatable since the South American keeper has been struggling for form recently:

Those aren't the kind of numbers the Reds expect from the second-most expensive goalkeeper in the world. Some might think Alisson ought to save his criticism of others until his own performances improve.

Admittedly, the Brazil international hasn't been helped by the sudden raft of injuries hitting the defence in front of him. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has missed time with a knee problem, while centre-backs Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren are also out.

Even so, the defensive solidity that defined Liverpool earlier in the season is deserting the club at the worse time.

Staying strong at the back with the games getting tougher is more than just a test of nerve for the Reds. It's an essential requirement if they are going to find themselves ahead of City come mid-May.