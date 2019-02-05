San Francisco Mayor London Breed: The Raiders 'Should Play in Oakland'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Francisco Mayor London Breed isn't exactly enthralled with the idea of the Oakland Raiders playing at Oracle Park in downtown San Francisco.

"As far as I'm concerned, the Oakland Raiders should play in Oakland," she said, per KTVU's Lisa Fernandez and Mike Mibach. "We don't need another layer to add to what we already have — and that's an area that's really congested, filled with construction and will host a number of basketball and baseball games over the coming months."

The Raiders need to find a temporary home for the 2019 season. The city of Oakland filed an antitrust lawsuit against the team and the NFL in December, making it unlikely for the Raiders to continue playing at Oakland Coliseum.

The franchise doesn't officially relocate to Sin City until 2020, though, which leaves it in a state of limbo for next season.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reported Sunday the Raiders were in negotiations with the San Francisco Giants about a short-term agreement to have their home games at Oracle Park.

In addition to the overlap with the MLB season, the Golden State Warriors' new arena, Chase Center, is on track to open ahead of the 2019-20 season. Chase Center is adjacent to Oracle Park, which could create additional problems should Raiders and Warriors games run into one another.