The Usos Stun Miz, Shane McMahon, Win Tag Team Title at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Usos beat The Miz and Shane McMahon at Elimination Chamber on Sunday to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The Miz appeared to have the match won when he hit the Skull-Crushing Finale on Jimmy Uso. However, he kicked out and quickly rolled The A-Lister's shoulders onto the mat. The referee counted to three, and McMahon and Miz's brief title reign ended.

McMahon has built a reputation as a risk-taker. He leaped from the top rope to the outside to deliver an elbow drop to Jey Uso on the outside.

The impact of the move left McMahon unable to try to break up Jimmy's pin attempt, though.

With the victory, Jimmy and Jey are now six-time tag champs.

Sunday marked the first title defense for Miz and McMahon since they defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to become the SmackDown tag team champions at Royal Rumble.

Miz had been pushing for several weeks to convince McMahon to join forces with him, and while it took some doing on The A-Lister's part, Shane-O-Mac finally agreed.

The SmackDown Live commissioner relented after The A-Lister told him a heartwarming story about how his father wanted him to team with him and become the best tag team in the world.

The Miz's desire to be McMahon's partner stemmed from the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel in November, which saw The A-Lister reach the finals against Dolph Ziggler.

When Miz was unable to compete due to an injury suffered before the match, McMahon stepped in and beat The Showoff to win the trophy.

In the following weeks, The Miz claimed he was two-thirds best in the world and McMahon was one-third due to finishing the job against Ziggler.

Despite their lack of experience as a team, it didn't take long for The A-Lister and Shane-O-Mac to ascend to the top of the blue brand's tag division.

On the other side, The Usos have been tag team partners for their entire careers, and they have been one of the dominant forces in tag team wrestling for the past several years.

They never stray too far from the title scene, and they earned their shot at Elimination Chamber by winning an elimination Fatal 4-Way against The Bar, New Day and Heavy Machinery on a recent episode of SmackDown Live.

Given their impressive resume, The Usos entered Elimination Chamber as the team to beat despite the fact they were the challengers.

That resulted in a win for Jimmy and Jey, and it may set the wheels in motion for a widely expected feud between Miz and McMahon leading up to WrestleMania 35.

