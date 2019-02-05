Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says He Told Manchester United Staff Not to Call Him 'Boss'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Manchester United staff at the club's Carrington training base not call him "boss."

The Norwegian took over from Jose Mourinho as United manager on an interim basis in December and has overseen a marked turnaround in performance.

Under him, the Red Devils have won nine out of 10 games in all competitions and moved to within two points of the Premier League's top four having been 11 points back when Mourinho was sacked:

Solskjaer is a legend at the Manchester club having played for them between 1996 and 2007, famously scoring the winning goal against Bayern Munich in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final.

He told United-Supporteren (h/t Rob Dawson of ESPN FC) that he is eager to maintain the traditions of the club while he is in charge:

"It's all about the values in a family. That you care about each other, support each other and of course know each other. [Carrington receptionist] Kath was the first person I saw when I came here. Then I met the staff who've been here since I was a player. They started calling me 'boss.' I told them: 'Stop that. My name is Ole. Call me Ole.' We've worked together and known each other for so many years. I didn't want them to call me boss.

"We have to protect the core values in a football club: the relationship between the coach and the players, and the relationship between everyone who works at Carrington.

"That's what I'm working on. It should be a link between everyone. Between the academy and the first team. I will make sure that we send a message to the academy that there are possibilities here. We're going to work together. That's what the foundation of this club is built on."

The current plan is for Solskjaer to return to his job at Molde when the 2018-19 season ends.

However, he is making a good case to be given the United job full time. He has reestablished the exciting, attacking playing style that was the club's trademark for so long under Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby.

When Mourinho left his post, United had scored 29 goals in 17 league games in 2018-19 and had a goal difference of zero.

They have scored 20 goals in eight league games under Solskjaer and now boast a plus-14 goal difference.

There is a positivity around United now, and they are firmly in the running to finish the season in the Premier League's top four.

If Solskjaer can secure United a spot in the Champions League for next season, and potentially win the FA Cup, it will be difficult for the hierarchy at Old Trafford not to give him to top job full time.