MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies Talked J.T. Realmuto Deal Amid Bryce Harper Pursuit

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly contacted the Miami Marlins recently to discuss the trade prospects of catcher J.T. Realmuto.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Phillies were merely checking in, and there is "no indication" that a deal is close.

The Phillies have been linked to both outfielder Bryce Harper and infielder Manny Machado in free agency.

Realmuto, 27, has been the subject of trade rumors since last offseason.

While the Marlins decimated their roster before the start of the 2018 campaign by trading Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon, they kept Realmuto.

He was Miami's best player by far last year, as he hit .277 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI en route to his first All-Star berth. He also won his first Silver Slugger Award.

Miami went just 63-98 last season, and since it is still early in the rebuilding process, it doesn't figure to contend for a playoff spot anytime soon. The Marlins could stick with Realmuto for the foreseeable future since he can't hit free agency until 2021, but dealing him now would likely allow the club to maximize his trade value.

Aside from their starting pitching behind Aaron Nola and Jake Arrieta, catcher may be the Phillies' biggest need. They lost Wilson Ramos to the New York Mets in free agency, which means Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp are their backstops.

Alfaro hit .262 with 10 homers and 37 RBI last season, while Knapp hit .198 with four home runs and 15 RBI.

Philadelphia has been active this offseason with the acquisitions of shortstop Jean Segura, outfielder Andrew McCutchen and reliever David Robertson.

One or two more big splashes could be on the horizon, depending on what Harper and Machado do.

If the Phillies don't land either of them, however, turning their attention to Realmuto and solving an area of weakness may be the best way to surpass the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals in the NL East.