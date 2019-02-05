Pep Guardiola Mocks Title-Race Critics: '3 or 4 Days Ago, We Were Already Done'

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit out at those who wrote his side off and crowned Liverpool as Premier League champions prematurely.

After the Sky Blues surprisingly lost to Newcastle United last week, Liverpool had the chance to stretch their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Instead, the Reds have drawn back-to-back games with Leicester City and West Ham, and City can go top of the table if they beat Everton on Wednesday at Goodison Park:

Guardiola said the latest results prove how quickly things can change in the title race, and he added that Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and even Manchester United could compete to be champions, per MailOnline's Chris Wheeler:

"Three or four days ago, we were already done. The champions were Liverpool, and now we can be leading. We try to be calm. There will be surprises and it will be tough for teams to win every game. Non contenders have the ability to create problems. What I'm more concerned about is never forget who we are as a team and doing what we have to do. That's what I want to watch. After, we see about the results, the table.

"I would say it's typical in England. What's not common is what happened last season—18 games in a row, 100 points. Normal is what happens now. You can win or lose every single game. Every team involved in the title, or Europe, or staying in the Premier League.

"I never said Tottenham is not there. Chelsea, I never said. United making this run every single week and they will be there. Now we see the table and see the first two or three and we don't look further than that. Chelsea can win games in a row and be a contender. There are 39 points to play, and nine or 10 behind it's not too much. Everyone is ready to take points."

City ran away with the title last season. After 25 games of the campaign, they were on 68 points, 15 clear of second-placed United.

In remarkable fashion, they went on to accrue a record 100 points as they lost just two games all season.

Guardiola's side have already lost four times in the 2018-19 Premier League. As well as Newcastle they have been shocked by Crystal Palace and Leicester, as well as losing away to Chelsea.

Liverpool's only loss of the season so far came against City last month. In recent matches they have looked nervy, though:

Both the Reds and City have challenging upcoming fixtures. City's clash with Everton is followed by the visit of Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool host Bournemouth on Saturday before they travel to Old Trafford to take on a resurgent United on February 24. The Reds won't be in action on the weekend of the 16th, when City will be playing in a FA Cup fifth-round match.