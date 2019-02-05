Bayern Munich Boss Niko Kovac Talks Manuel Neuer Fitness Amid Liverpool Doubts

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac said goalkeeper Manuel Neuer "feels good" amid reports he could be out of action for three months.

According to Sport Bild (h/t MailOnline's James Dutton), Neuer has suffered a "blemish on the right hand" and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines if he has torn the ligaments supporting his thumb. An injury of that type could require surgery, which would rule him out of both legs of Bayern's last-16 UEFA Champions League tie with Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of Bayern's DFB-Pokal match with Hertha Berlin on Wednesday, Kovac gave an update on Neuer:

Neuer was absent for Saturday's match with Bayer Leverkusen, so back-up Sven Ulreich made his first appearance of the season in his stead. It was far from an ideal outing, as Bayern lost 3-1.

Ulreich deputised for Neuer last season, with the No. 1 sidelined for almost the entirety of the campaign, and he helped Bayern win the Bundesliga and reach the semi-final of the Champions League.

However, an ill-timed slip from Ulreich when attempting to deal with a back pass gifted a goal to Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in that semi-final, which contributed to Bayern's exit at the hands of Los Blancos.

Neuer's potential injury would be a boost to Liverpool's chances in their tie given he's among the best 'keepers in the world.

Bayern are already perhaps the underdogs given their disappointing form this season—they're third in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund—so they can ill afford not to have their best players involved.