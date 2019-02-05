2019 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl Predictions for Top Prospects

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

For the second time in four years, a member of the Bosa family should be taken in the first three picks of the NFL draft.

This time around, Nick Bosa is the favorite to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals on April 25.

Bosa is following in the footsteps of his older brother Joey, who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

The defensive end out of Ohio State is one of many elite defensive players expected to be taken in the first round, and there's a decent chance each of the first five selections could come on the defensive side of the ball.

2019 1st-Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Devin White, LB, LSU

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

17. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

19. Tennessee Titans: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

31. Los Angeles Rams: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

32. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Predictions for Top Prospects

Nick Bosa

Despite missing the majority of the college football season with an injury, Bosa is still at the top of most draft boards.

In his three seasons with the Buckeyes, Bosa recorded 29 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. If he opted to try to come back from his injury this season, he would've surely added to the six tackles for loss and four sacks he earned in the first three games of his junior campaign.

Bosa's ability to get to the quarterback will be immense for the Cardinals, who should take him at No. 1 as a complement to Chandler Jones in the pass rush.

By taking Bosa at No. 1, the Cardinals reinforce the talent on the defensive side of the ball before searching for offensive difference-makers in the later rounds.

There's always a chance the Cardinals trade down to collect more picks, but if they stay put at No. 1, Bosa should be the first selection of the Kliff Kingsbury era.

Prediction: Selected at No. 1 by Arizona.

Josh Allen

Kentucky's Josh Allen forced his way into the top five of the NFL draft with a standout senior season for the Wildcats.

Allen was projected to be a first-round selection before the 2018 season, but his stock rose after he recorded 21.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Since San Francisco has a good amount of interior defensive linemen on its roster, Allen could be the man for the 49ers at No. 2.

Allen would be an upgrade at linebacker for a defensive unit that contains a handful of first-round selections on the front four.

The 49ers could consider taking Quinnen Williams based on the best-player-available logic, but that would create a logjam at defensive tackle.

By taking a pass-rushing linebacker in Allen, the Niners add depth to their defense as they prepare for a successful 2019 with Jimmy Garoppolo back at quarterback.

Prediction: Selected at No. 2 by San Francisco

Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams stood out on almost every Alabama game tape from the 2018 season.

The defensive tackle ended the campaign with 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks, and he made an impact on countless other plays by surging into the backfield.

Once Bosa and Allen are off the board, Williams could land at a few different spots, but if the New York Jets are smart, they'll add him to the defensive interior.

The Jets could go after Williams' Alabama teammate Jonah Williams to add protection for second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, but they have to improve in many facets of the game, not just the offensive line.

With an eye on getting opposing offenses off the field so Darnold has more time to create in the pocket, Adam Gase's team calls on the Alabama defensive tackle.

If he's selected by the Jets, Williams would become the ninth Alabama player to be selected in the top three picks of the NFL draft and first since Trent Richardson in 2012.

Prediction: Selected at No. 3 by New York Jets.

