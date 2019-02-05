Vincent Kompany 'Relaxed' Regarding New Manchester City Contract

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has said he's "relaxed" over his future at the club, with his current contract poised to expire at the end of the season.

The Belgium international has led the team to three Premier League title wins in his time at the club. However, this term he has fallen down the pecking order, making just six starts in the Premier League.

With his current contract now close to running out, Kompany was asked about whether he still sees his future at City next term, per Sky Sports (h/t Dejan Kalinic of Goal).

"I am in a privileged position, I have such a good relationship with the club. We're in this as partners.

"Nobody is making any hasty decisions. We have fixtures and fixtures and fixtures coming up—four trophies still to play for—and a contract that still exists. That is the key thing. There is no need to look too far beyond. Everybody is relaxed."

In theory, Kompany would be free to discuss terms with teams from overseas and sign a pre-contract with a view to moving clubs in the summer. However, he has a strong affinity with the Manchester outfit.

When asked about the 32-year-old's contract recently, City manager Pep Guardiola made it clear he will only get an extension if he can contribute to the team, not because of his attachment to the club, per Simon Stone of BBC Sport:

Kompany is adored by the City fans and is clearly settled in Manchester, having joined City from Hamburg in 2008.

Per Rich McCarthy of the Press Association, Kompany recently set up an initiative that is seeking to tackle homelessness in Manchester:

On the field, Kompany has dropped behind the likes of Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi in the pecking order, although he's shown at times this season he can still be depended on.

His previous start for City in the Premier League came in the crucial 2-1 win over Liverpool. While he made a poor challenge on Mohamed Salah, the defender grew into the game and showcased his exceptional leadership at tough points in the match for his team.

City remain in contention for four trophies this season, having progressed to the Carabao Cup final, the FA Cup fifth round and the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. They can also go back to the summit of the Premier League on Wednesday if they get the better of Everton at Goodison Park.

If Kompany can get fit then he will surely have enough chances to show what he's capable of before the end of the campaign and potentially push the club into getting a new deal sorted.