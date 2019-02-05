Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni Hasn't Spoken to Lionel Messi 'For a While'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said he's not spoken to Lionel Messi "for a while."

The Barcelona forward has not featured for his country since the 2018 FIFA World Cup when they were beaten 4-3 in the last 16 by eventual winners France. His absence has sparked some speculation that his international career may be over.

Scaloni had previously said he was hopeful Messi would be part of the Albiceleste squad for the upcoming international break in March, although his most recent update doesn't appear to indicate much progress has been made, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal.

"I have not talked to Messi for a while now," he said. "He has a match in a few days, and we'll see if he can play."

ANDRES LARROVERE/Getty Images

The Barcelona star picked up a knock in the 2-2 draw with Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, meaning he's a doubt for Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final showdown with Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

In 2016, after the Albiceleste lost their third major final in as many summers, Messi announced he would be retiring from international duty. However, he returned to help the team qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

That tournament was a struggle for Argentina, as the team scraped into the knockout stages thanks to a victory over Nigeria. Messi scored a stunning opener in the 2-1 win, although their campaign was eventually ended by the French.

Since Russia, the Argentina team has undergone a transformation, with Scaloni stepping in to replace Jorge Sampaoli. Per Ed Malyon of The Independent, some big names are on course to join the coaching setup:

While the team are seeking to build for the future, if Messi was introduced back into the fold that would be a huge boost for the Albiceleste.

Once again, he is enjoying a tremendous campaign for Barcelona, helping them to the top of La Liga, into the Copa semis and also into the UEFA Champions League last 16. BBC Sport's Andy West put Messi's goalscoring feats into context:

In the past Argentina's shortcomings have been blamed on Messi, who has scored 65 times in 128 appearances for his country. However, so often the 31-year-old has hauled the team to finals and flourished in spite of the dysfunctional setup around him.

For now it appears as though Messi's focus is on Barcelona, as they chase a trio of trophies in 2019. Scaloni will be keen to get clarification on the player's international intentions, though, especially as preparations begin to intensify for this summer's Copa America in Brazil.