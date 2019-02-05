NFL Mock Draft 2019: Prospects Who Will Shape Complexion of 1st Round

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

With the 2018 NFL season over, football fans will begin to shift their focus to the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft.

The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, solidifying the order for this year's draft. Every team has needs it will be looking to address during the draft in April, even those that are coming off successful seasons.

While people can predict what will happen in the draft, there are always trades and surprises that can shake things up on draft night.

Below is a look at how the first round could potentially unfold, as well as which key prospects could affect the direction that the round goes.

NFL Mock Draft, First Round

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

17. Cleveland Browns: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

23. Houston Texans: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

32. New England Patriots: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

The early part of the first round may be dominated by defensive players, but it could be the top tier of quarterbacks that most affect how the rest of the round unfolds.

Last year, four quarterbacks were selected in the top 10 picks, which included Baker Mayfield going to the Cleveland Browns at No. 1 and Sam Darnold going to the New York Jets at No. 3. This year, it's less likely that any quarterbacks will go in the top five.

The New York Giants could be the first team to draft a quarterback, as they'll be looking for a player who can eventually take over for veteran Eli Manning. Many mock drafts consider Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins as the top quarterback in the class, and that could be who the Giants select at No. 6.

After that, there will likely be more uncertainty surrounding the available quarterbacks and the teams that could select them.

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones are three quarterbacks who could be selected in the first round. Each of them has different styles and strengths that they would bring to their potential new teams.

Of course, Murray may not even play in the NFL. He was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft, and he still hasn't made a final decision on which sport he will play to begin his professional career.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins are among the teams that are picking in the top 15 and could be looking to draft a quarterback.

The Jaguars and Broncos have had recent quarterback issues, while the Redskins may need one to replace Alex Smith, who broke his leg in Week 11 this past season.

Depending on where those quarterbacks are drafted—and what that trio of teams decides to do with its early selections—the rest of the first round could take many different picks. There are plenty of teams in the middle of the round that have numerous holes to fill, and it could come down to which top players are still on the board when it's time to pick.