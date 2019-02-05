NFL Mock Draft 2019: Latest 1st-Round Predictions for Marquee Prospects

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Defense could dominate the early part of the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, as this year's class is filled with top college pass-rushers.

That should begin early because many mock drafts are predicting the Arizona Cardinals to select Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa with the No. 1 overall pick.

After the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night, the draft order is now set. But there is still plenty of time to break down college players and predict where they will land before the draft takes place from April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Below is a mock draft for the first round, as well as a closer look at several of the top pass-rushers who could go off the board early.

NFL Mock Draft, First Round

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

17. Cleveland Browns: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

23. Houston Texans: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

32. New England Patriots: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

EDGE Nick Bosa, Ohio State

2018 stats: 14 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in three games

Bosa only played three games for the Buckeyes this past season after he had surgery to repair an injured core muscle in September. A month later, he decided to withdraw from Ohio State to focus on rehabbing and preparing for the 2019 NFL draft.

Bosa's father, John, and brother, Joey, were both first-round picks in the NFL draft, and the former Buckeyes pass-rusher will almost certainly be joining them. He may even be the No. 1 pick, as the Arizona Cardinals have plenty of holes to fill.

EDGE Josh Allen, Kentucky

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

2018 stats: 88 tackles, 17 sacks, four pass deflections, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 13 games

Allen had a standout season for the Wildcats, helping them go 10-3 in a breakout campaign. He was a unanimous first-team All-American, while winning the Chuck Bednarik Award, Lott Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

While many of the former SEC players who will be drafted in the first round will come from the likes of Alabama, Allen will give Kentucky representation. And it's even possible that he could be selected before any of the former Crimson Tide players on the board.

EDGE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

2018 stats: 54 tackles, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 15 games

Ferrell ended his college career by helping Clemson go 15-0 and win the College Football Playoff National Championship. He was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, also winning the Ted Hendricks Award and being named a first-team All-American.

While Ferrell could be a top-10 selection in the draft, he may be followed by several other former Tigers defensive linemen. Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence could also be drafted in the first round.