Each MLB Team's Potential Huge Bust for 2019

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in a matter of days (yeah!). At the same time, it's been a long, dreary, slow-moving MLB offseason...and it isn't over yet (blech).

In keeping with that pessimistic mood, let's examine each team's biggest potential bust heading into the 2019 season.

For our purposes, "bust" is defined as either:

An established, highly paid star who is on the verge of a seismic statistical letdown or set to continue a steep slide, or...

A touted young player who could fall far short of expectations or flame out entirely.

Obviously there's some subjectivity involved, and maybe some of these guys will make us look foolish with stellar seasons. Then again, maybe not.

Throw on some melancholy late-winter mood music and proceed when ready.