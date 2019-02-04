Emmanuel Sanders Says 'Who's Antonio Brown?' When Asked About Steelers WR

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Emmanuel Sanders is trying to completely forget about Antonio Brown after some recent beef with his former teammate.

The Denver Broncos receiver was recently asked about the All-Pro but wouldn't even give an honest opinion.

"Who's Antonio Brown?" Sanders responded, per TMZ Sports.

The two receivers were drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010 and spent their first four years in the NFL together. However, Brown took offense to Sanders discussing the current situation in Pittsburgh and called him and former coach Bruce Arians out on Twitter:

Sanders backed up his statements with a response:

It doesn't appear as though these two are going to make up any time soon.