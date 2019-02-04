Emmanuel Sanders Says 'Who's Antonio Brown?' When Asked About Steelers WR

Emmanuel Sanders Says 'Who's Antonio Brown?' When Asked About Steelers WRFebruary 5, 2019
Emmanuel Sanders is trying to completely forget about Antonio Brown after some recent beef with his former teammate.
The Denver Broncos receiver was recently asked about the All-Pro but wouldn't even give an honest opinion.
"Who's Antonio Brown?" Sanders responded, per TMZ Sports.
The two receivers were drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010 and spent their first four years in the NFL together. However, Brown took offense to Sanders discussing the current situation in Pittsburgh and called him and former coach Bruce Arians out on Twitter:
Antonio Brown @AB84
He didn’t draft me he drafted @ESanders_10 same guy who missed rehab to go on networks to talk about me on situation he have zero clue! Arians now wears kangoo hats n glasses 😂 but ima diva! Done seen it all then they say we friends stop lien https://t.co/jALXyhQMAw
Sanders backed up his statements with a response:
Emmanuel Sanders @ESanders_10
@AB84 😂😂😂😂 you know damn well I didn’t travel to LA to talk about you fam. You trippin yo. I went to be a analyst in which you acting foolish was the topic and I gave my analytical opinion. Get off the gas yo. You did it to yourself
It doesn't appear as though these two are going to make up any time soon.
