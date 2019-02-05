Premier League Fixtures: Week 26 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City have the chance to move to the top of the Premier League on Wednesday when they face Everton at Goodison Park.

Liverpool are three points clear as things stand, although two successive draws have sapped their momentum. They could be back in second spot when they kick off on Saturday against Bournemouth.

City also face Chelsea on Sunday in what should be another absorbing game, while Tottenham Hotspur will be out to keep their chances of staying in the race alive, when they face an unpredictable Leicester City side on Sunday.

Premier League Fixtures

Wednesday, February 6

7:45 p.m.—Everton vs. Manchester City (0-2)

Saturday, February 9

12:30 p.m.—Fulham vs. Manchester United (1-3)

3 p.m.—Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United (2-1)

3 p.m.—Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal (0-1)

3 p.m.—Liverpool vs. Bournemouth (2-0)

3 p.m.—Southampton vs. Cardiff City (1-0)

3 p.m.—Watford vs. Everton (2-1)

5:30 p.m.—Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley (1-0)

Sunday, February 11

1:30 p.m.—Tottenham vs. Leicester City (2-1)

4 p.m.—Manchester City vs. Chelsea (2-0)

Monday, February 12

8 p.m.—Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United (1-0)

Everton vs. Manchester City

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

There's likely to be a strange atmosphere inside Goodison Park on Wednesday, as Everton look to prevent City topping the table.

A positive result for the Toffees would be welcomed by their Merseyside neighbours, although given Marco Silva's side are languishing in mid-table at the moment, it's unlikely to be a white-hot backdrop to this fixture.

Pep Guardiola's side will be bouncing into the game after a fine display against Arsenal, with Sergio Aguero on hand to grab a hat-trick for the champions.

Duncan Alexander of Opta put into context just how potent he has been throughout his career at the Etihad Stadium:

The other factor in City's favour is the form of Everton, who have been well below their best for a couple of months. The manner in which they were easily beaten 3-1 by Wolves on Saturday doesn't bode well for them or their local rivals in this encounter.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

MB Media/Getty Images

After successive Premier League draws it will be up to Liverpool to respond with what looks like a favourable game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

On Monday against West Ham they were nowhere near their best, scoring an offside opener through Sadio Mane and then conceding an equaliser from a set-piece routine to Michail Antonio. Late in the game the Reds rarely threatened the West Ham goal—aside from a late chance squandered by Divock Origi.

Naturally, there will be talk of nerves following this latest slip from Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see how they respond in front of their own fans. Former England defender Rio Ferdinand thinks the team are looking nervous:

However, following the game Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed suggestions his side are beginning to feel the strain:

Bournemouth have the potential to cause an upset if they play to their best and the recent 4-0 win over Chelsea is indicative of what they're capable of. Even so, away from home their performances have been below par, and they were hugely disappointing in a 2-0 loss to Cardiff on Saturday.

With that in mind, this feels like an ideal game for the Reds to snap back into gear and settle some of the edginess that's crept into their play.