Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus: How to Watch, Live Stream Info, Schedule, Preview

Atletico Madrid and Juventus will play each other in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Atletico finished second in Group A while Juventus won Group H.

Their knockout-round matchup will be two legs, with Atletico hosting the first leg in Madrid, and Juventus hosting the second leg in Turin. The winner on aggregate score will advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. The tiebreaker is away goals scored.

Below you can find information on Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus dates and kickoff times, how to watch and live stream the matches in the United States, odds and betting information, and a preview for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup.

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus: Schedule, dates, kickoff times

First leg: Atletico vs. Juventus - From Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid - Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. ET

Second leg: Juventus vs. Atletico - From Allianz Stadium in Turin - Tuesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus: How to watch, stream live in the United States, TV channel

In the United States, the first leg of Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus can be watched live on TNT as well as streamed live on B/R Live. TNT coverage for the first leg will begin at 2 p.m. ET with the B/R Football Matchday show and conclude with a half-hour post-match show.

The Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus live stream on B/R Live will include post-match press conferences from the coaches of each team.

The second leg of Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus will also stream live on B/R Live. TV channel information for that match is still to be determined.

Pricing for UEFA Champions League coverage on B/R Live is as follows:

$2.99 per match

$9.99 monthly subscription - watch every Round of 16 first leg match for one price and also get access to weekly highlight shows and magazine shows

$79.99 annual soccer pass - access to all soccer matches, broadcasts, and shows on B/R Live for a year

Sign up for B/R Live here

In the U.K., all UEFA Champions League matches are available on TV and streaming with BT Sport.

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus: Odds and betting information

Atletico Madrid (+170) comes in as the underdog against Juventus (-200) in large part due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has dominated the Champions League in recent seasons. According to the Action Network, Juventus also has the third-best odds (+620) to win the entire competition.

FiveThirtyEight also projects Juventus as the favorites, giving the Italian side a 55% chance to advance to the quarterfinals.

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus: Match Preview

Atletico Madrid and Juventus likely will produce two intense, entertaining legs of soccer. Both teams have come agonizingly close to lifting the trophy in recent seasons. Atletico lost the final to Real Madrid in extra time in 2014 and in penalties in 2016. Then Juventus lost to Real in the final the following season and in the semifinals last season. The Champions League final this season is at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, giving the Spanish side even more motivation to make it back to that stage of the competition.

But in the way of accomplishing that task is Atletico’s top Champions League nemesis, Ronaldo, who while with Real Madrid scored 4 Champions League goals against the city rivals over two seasons and added the title-winning goal during the penalty shootout in the 2016 final. Now starring for Juventus, Ronaldo has scored 22 times against Atletico in all competitions during his career.

Diego Simeone’s side is known for supreme defensive organization and physicality, and the emergence of Antoine Griezmann as a world-class striker has brought Atletico into a well-rounded power. Griezmann and the Atletico offense should be buoyed by the arrival of striker Alvaro Morata on loan from Chelsea. Morata has excelled in past Champions League competitions both with Real Madrid and, of course, Juventus.

The test for the center back Diego Godin and the rest of the Spanish side’s defense will be how much pressure it can withstand from the likes of Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic, and Blaise Matuidi, while also effectively countering and forcing the Juventus back line, led by Giorgio Chiellini, to make strong defensive plays of its own.

Scoring first is critical for Atletico, which is built much more to protect the lead and squeeze the life out of an opposing attack rather than play catch up. On the other hand, a first goal from Juventus, especially as the visitors, will significantly open up play for the remainder of the tie.