NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis Would Re-Sign with Handful of Teams, Not Celtics

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 18: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 18, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.
New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis has reportedly informed Pelicans management of "a handful" of teams that he would re-sign with once he becomes a free agent in 2020, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are two options, but the Boston Celtics are reportedly not included on his list. He would also reportedly re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, although they haven't discussed a trade with the Pelicans, per Wojnarowski.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium later reported Davis would also sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Davis likely hopes to get traded before the Feb. 7 deadline, but his flexibility could allow more teams to get involved in a bidding war for the superstar.

The six-time All-Star was eligible for an extension this offseason, but he informed New Orleans he wouldn't be re-signing with the team and requested a trade at the end of January, per Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported Monday that Davis won't sign an extension with anyone and plans to hit the open market in 2020 when he declines his player option for 2020-21.

Almost every team could still acquire the center in a trade this year and either trade him next year or let him walk in free agency. However, an organization would likely be much more willing to give up assets in a trade if it knew the acquisition was a long-term one.

The Lakers, Knicks or another team on the list could make a blockbuster deal before Thursday and hope to build around the 25-year-old going forward.

The Celtics, though, are not eligible to trade for him this season because Davis and Kyrie Irving both received designated rookie extensions and can't both be acquired through trade. The center also reportedly doesn't want to go to Boston because Irving might leave this offseason in free agency, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.  

The Celtics' absence from Davis' list confirms his lack of interest in the team. 

