Barcelona vs. Real Madrid El Clasico: Copa del Rey Leg 1 Live Stream, TV Info

Barcelona and Real Madrid play out the latest instalment in their fierce rivalry on Wednesday at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Ernesto Valverde's side have won the competition for the last four seasons in a row and thumped Los Blancos 5-1 in La Liga back in October.

However, Real Madrid head to Barcelona in a rich vein of form. Santiago Solari's men have won their last five games in a row and have lost just once in their last eight matches.

Date: Wednesday, February 6

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Clasico Preview

Barcelona have injury worries ahead of the first leg concerning key men Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.

Messi suffered a minor thigh problem during Sunday's 2-2 La Liga draw with Valencia and did not train on Monday:

Dembele has been out of action since he sprained an ankle against Leganes in January. The Frenchman is also suffering from tonsillitis but is eager to play, according to Javier Miguel at AS.

Messi scored both of Barcelona's goals against Valencia to maintain his superb record this season:

Barcelona do not carry the same threat without Messi but have already faced Real Madrid without their captain this season.

The 31-year-old missed October's match with a fractured arm but was in the stands to see his team run out comfortable winners with Luis Suarez scoring a hat-trick.

However, Real Madrid have their own player in top form in Karim Benzema. The 31-year-old striker has six goals in his last four games for Solari's side:

Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior has also provided Real Madrid with attacking inspiration this season and is not intimidated by the prospect of taking on Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

"What's coming doesn't scare me," the 18-year-old said, per Marca's Miguel Angel Lara."I play for Madrid. I play for the best team in the world. I don't fear anything."

The Copa del Rey is not a top priority for either team but neither will want to lose a Clasico and are expected to field strong lineups.

Barcelona are eight points clear of Real Madrid in La Liga and have been the better team so far this season. However, Real Madrid are in good form and have the firepower to cause Barcelona problems.