Bryce Harper Rumors: Mystery Teams in Pursuit of Star amid Phillies Links

Bryce Harper Rumors: Mystery Teams in Pursuit of Star amid Phillies LinksFebruary 4, 2019
Four days into February, Bryce Harper remains unsigned by an MLB team. But "mystery teams" are beginning to surface, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, as they always do:
Jim Bowden @JimBowdenGM
According to multiple sources there are indeed “mystery” team(s) in on Bryce Harper that the public is not aware of…and as many texts/emails & phone calls I’ve made…I still can’t find them…..#Braves ? #Cardinals ? #Astros ? #Giants ? #Angels ? #Yankees ? #BlueJays ? I give up
Meanwhile, one of the well-known suitors for both Harper and Manny Machado, the Philadelphia Phillies, remain in the fray, as Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported:
Jon Heyman @JonHeyman
Even with weeks going by and more teams checking in on the two mega star free agents — Bryce Harper and Manny Machado — the Phillies still believe they will land one of the 2 superstars. They do have financial clout. #stupidmoney
