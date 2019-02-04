Bryce Harper Rumors: Mystery Teams in Pursuit of Star amid Phillies Links

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) gestures to their fans as the Nationals celebrate and bid goodbye to their fans ending their last home game of the season with a 9-3 rain delayed win against the Miami Marlins in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Four days into February, Bryce Harper remains unsigned by an MLB team. But "mystery teams" are beginning to surface, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, as they always do:

Meanwhile, one of the well-known suitors for both Harper and Manny Machado, the Philadelphia Phillies, remain in the fray, as Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported:

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

