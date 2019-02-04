Liverpool Draw with West Ham, Lead Manchester City by 3 Points in Premier League

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Liverpool could only earn a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Monday, with the current leaders now just three points clear of reigning champions Manchester City.

Sadio Mane gave the Merseyside giants the advantage after 22 minutes as Liverpool broke the deadlock, but the Hammers equalised six minutes later through Michail Antonio.

It was a nervous performance for the Reds, and despite a concerted effort to win the game late in the day, a draw was the correct result in the capital.

Naby Keita Has Been a Failure at Liverpool

Many viewed Naby Keita as the heir apparent to Steven Gerrard in Liverpool's midfield, but the Guinea international has flattered to deceive since his arrival at Anfield.

The 23-year-old was rated as one of the Bundesliga's rising stars at RB Leipzig, triggering Jurgen Klopp's initial interest, but the player has struggled to adapt to the rigours of Premier League football.

The No. 8 can feature as a box-to-box entity, but Liverpool fans witnessed a lack of defensive concentration from Keita against West Ham.

The player was slow to react as Michail Antonio received the ball in the box, and the Hammers grabbed the equaliser as Liverpool failed to resist the hosts.



Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

It was a poor error from Keita, and on too many occasions he has been a passenger in Klopp's selection.

Liverpool appeared nervous in the second half, and there was panic in the visitors' back line at times against an average attacking unit.

Keita and Fabinho failed to link with the forwards, and as a result, the Merseyside club appeared uncomfortable in their own skin.

There's plenty of time for the talented young player to prove his worth at Liverpool, but individual errors could see the team's advantage in the Premier League evaporate, leading to heartbreak for the Reds.

What's Next

Both sides are back in Premier League action on Saturday. Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield, while the Hammers make the short trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.