Liverpool Draw with West Ham, Lead Manchester City by 3 Points in Premier League

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession with Declan Rice of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on February 04, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Liverpool could only earn a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Monday, with the current leaders now just three points clear of reigning champions Manchester City.  

Sadio Mane gave the Merseyside giants the advantage after 22 minutes as Liverpool broke the deadlock, but the Hammers equalised six minutes later through Michail Antonio.

It was a nervous performance for the Reds, and despite a concerted effort to win the game late in the day, a draw was the correct result in the capital.

                                

Naby Keita Has Been a Failure at Liverpool

Many viewed Naby Keita as the heir apparent to Steven Gerrard in Liverpool's midfield, but the Guinea international has flattered to deceive since his arrival at Anfield.

The 23-year-old was rated as one of the Bundesliga's rising stars at RB Leipzig, triggering Jurgen Klopp's initial interest, but the player has struggled to adapt to the rigours of Premier League football.

The No. 8 can feature as a box-to-box entity, but Liverpool fans witnessed a lack of defensive concentration from Keita against West Ham.

The player was slow to react as Michail Antonio received the ball in the box, and the Hammers grabbed the equaliser as Liverpool failed to resist the hosts.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

It was a poor error from Keita, and on too many occasions he has been a passenger in Klopp's selection.

Liverpool appeared nervous in the second half, and there was panic in the visitors' back line at times against an average attacking unit.

Keita and Fabinho failed to link with the forwards, and as a result, the Merseyside club appeared uncomfortable in their own skin.

There's plenty of time for the talented young player to prove his worth at Liverpool, but individual errors could see the team's advantage in the Premier League evaporate, leading to heartbreak for the Reds.

                      

What's Next

Both sides are back in Premier League action on Saturday. Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield, while the Hammers make the short trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

                    

Related

    Vinicius Drives Madrid Through Post-Ronaldo Gloom

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Vinicius Drives Madrid Through Post-Ronaldo Gloom

    Tifo Football
    via Tifo Football

    Agent: Rakitic Summer Move 'Impossible'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Agent: Rakitic Summer Move 'Impossible'

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Modric Keen to Stay, Real Madrid Will Offer Him a New Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Modric Keen to Stay, Real Madrid Will Offer Him a New Deal

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Messi Faces Fitness Test for Clasico

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi Faces Fitness Test for Clasico

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report