Tom Brady, Julian Edelman to Be Center of Parade at Disney World's Magic Kingdom

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are heading to Disney World.

The New England Patriots stars will be the center of a parade Monday at Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The parade is set to begin at 2:40 p.m. ET and comes a day after Edelman won the Super Bowl LIII MVP following the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

