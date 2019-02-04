Tom Brady, Julian Edelman to Be Center of Parade at Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

Julian Edelman (izquierda) y Tom Brady festejan la victoria de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra ante los Rams de Los Ángeles en el Super Bowl 53, el domingo 3 de febrero de 2019, en Atlanta. Los Patriots ganaron 13-3. (AP Foto/David J. Phillip).
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are heading to Disney World.

The New England Patriots stars will be the center of a parade Monday at Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The parade is set to begin at 2:40 p.m. ET and comes a day after Edelman won the Super Bowl LIII MVP following the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

