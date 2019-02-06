Win a Shirt! Terms and Conditions of Our Instagram Clasico Shirt Giveaway

B/R

We're giving away a Barcelona or a Real Madrid shirt this week in celebration of El Clasico! To win, you must head across to our Instagram page and participate there (U.S. Only).

For full terms and conditions of the competition, please read below:

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF

WINNING. INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT AND INTERNET CONNECTION ARE REQUIRED.



The B/R Football Clasico Shirt Giveaway ("Promotion") is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia, age 13 years or older, except employees, officers, and directors (and their

immediate family and household members (whether or not related) of Bleacher Report, Inc. (the "Sponsor"), and its parents, subsidiaries, divisions, trustees, franchisees, participating vendors, distributors, advertising and promotion agencies and affiliated entities (collectively, with the Sponsor, the "Promotion Entities"). Void wherever prohibited by law. Promotion is governed by U.S. law and subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Instagram. By entering the Promotion, you are an entrant and you agree to accept and be bound by all terms of these Official Rules and Regulations ("Official Rules").



HOW TO ENTER AND WIN: Sponsor will conduct a national Promotion encouraging participants to enter for a chance to win a prize. The promotion period will begin on February 6th, 2019 [at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET] and end on February 6th, 2019 at 5 p.m. ET (the "Promotion Period"). Sponsor will post content on Instagram @BRfootball on February 5th, 2019 at approximately 9 a.m. ET ("Sponsor’s Post").

To participate, you must:

(i) Follow @BRfootball (or continue to follow if you do already)

(ii) Like Sponsor’s Post

One (1) entrant will be randomly selected by Sponsor to win a prize (each person, a "Winner" and

collectively, the "Winners"). Potential winners will be notified by the Sponsor on or around February 6th, 5 p.m. ET, 2019. The odds of winning will depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period.



WINNER NOTIFICATION/REQUIREMENTS: Potential winners may be notified via direct message on Instagram or in the comments section of Sponsor’s Post. Potential winners must follow the instructions provided as part of the notification, which may include providing an email address, telephone number, user name, and/or other means of verification. Sponsor will attempt to contact a potential winner up to three (3) times. If a potential winner (i) cannot be reached directly, (ii) does not respond to Sponsor within forty-eight (48) hours of the first notification attempt, (iii) is found ineligible, (iv) declines the prize, or (iv) fails to comply with these Official Rules, such person may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be notified, or such prize may go unawarded, in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Potential winners

must meet all eligibility requirements including the timely execution and return of all necessary releases and documents (if any) required by Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, an entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet Access Provider, on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the entry at issue will be deemed ineligible. The decision of the Sponsor will be final and binding in all matters.

PRIZE: Each Winner will receive one (1) football shirt of either Real Madrid or Barcelona's 2018/19 home kit—they can choose which they prefer. The approximate retail value ("ARV") of each prize is $100. TOTAL ARV OF ALL PRIZES: One Hundred Dollars ($100.00).



No substitution or transfer of prizes or cash redemptions are permitted by a Winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute for any reason whatsoever a prize (or portion thereof) of comparable or greater value, at their sole discretion. Prize is awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, either expressed or implied by the Sponsor. Each Winner is responsible for the reporting and payment of all taxes (if any) as well as any other costs and expenses associated with acceptance and use of prize not specified herein as being awarded.



GENERAL RULES AND REGULATIONS: By entering this Promotion, you consent to being contacted by Sponsor via Instagram and/or email. All entries must be submitted in the name of an individual person and the prize can only be awarded to the person whose name is on the winning entry. If the privacy settings for your Instagram account are restricted, your entry may not be visible to or received by Sponsor, or Sponsor may not be able to message you. Sponsor is not responsible for entries or notifications not received due to an entrant’s account settings. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means will be void. The

Promotion Entities are not responsible for misdirected, incomplete, lost, late, illegible, undelivered, inaccurate or delayed entries, or for technical, hardware, or software failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmissions or other errors or problems which may limit or affect a person’s ability to participate in the Promotion, whether human, mechanical, typographical, printing, electronic, network or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes or in any Promotion-related materials. Promotional Entities are not responsible for any changes to or unavailability of the Instagram service that may interfere with the Promotion (including nay limitations, restrictions, or conditions on Sponsor’s ability to use Instagram for the Promotion as set forth herein that are not acceptable to Sponsor) or the ability of an entrant to timely enter, receive notices or communicate with Sponsor via Facebook. In the event of sabotage, acts of God, terrorism or threats thereof, computer virus or other events or causes beyond the Sponsor’s control, which corrupt the integrity, administration, security or proper operation of the Promotion, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify entrants and/or modify, cancel or suspend the Promotion. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the event requiring such cancellation. False or deceptive entries or acts will render the entrant ineligible. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.



By entering this Promotion, you grant Promotion Entities and their designees the right, unless prohibited by law, to use your name, city and state of residence, handle, voice, picture and likeness, without compensation, notification or approval, for the purpose of advertising and publicizing the goods and services of the Promotion Entities and all matters related to the Promotion, in any manner or medium, now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity. The Promotion Entities expressly disclaim any responsibility and entrants agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Promotion Entities from and against any and all claims, actions, demands and/or liability for injury, death, damage or loss whatsoever relating to or arising in connection with participation in this Promotion (regardless of the cause of such injury, damage or loss) and/or the delivery and/or subsequent use or misuse of any of the prizes awarded (including any travel or activity related thereto) and/or printing, distribution or production errors.

Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify and/or exclude any individual or entry from the Promotion for any reason or no reason at all.



If you opt to enter the Promotion via your wireless mobile device (which may only be available through participating wireless carriers and is not required to enter the Promotion), standard text messaging and/or data rates may apply for each message sent or received according to the terms and conditions of your service agreement with your wireless carrier.

Governing Law: Any and all disputes, claims and controversies arising out of or in connection with the Promotion or any prize awarded shall be governed by and construed exclusively in accordance with the laws and decisions of the State of New York applicable to contracts made, entered into and performed entirely therein, without giving effect to its conflict of laws provisions.



OFFICIAL RULES OR WINNERS’ LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the Winners’ List (available on or about month day, 2019), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (residents of VT need not include return postage on rules requests) to the following address by month day, 2019 (Please specify "Official Rules" or "Winners") – "Clasico Shirt Promotion," 1050 Techwood Drive, NW, EXE0304M, Atlanta, GA 30318.

SPONSOR: Bleacher Report, Inc., 1633 Broadway 2Fl, New York, NY 10019