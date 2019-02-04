'Body Visible' in Wreckage of Emiliano Sala's Plane, Say Authorities

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

Flowers, messages and candles are placed in front of a giant portrait of Nantes' Argentinian forward Emilianio Sala before the French L1 football match between FC Nantes and AS Saint Etienne (ASSE) at the La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, western France on January 30, 2019. - A plane transporting Sala -- who had just been transferred from French team Nantes to Premier League club Cardiff City in a 17-million-euro ($19.3-million) move -- and British pilot Dave Ibbotson vanished from radar around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the Channel island of Guernsey on January 21. (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM GOMIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read SEBASTIEN SALOM GOMIS/AFP/Getty Images)
SEBASTIEN SALOM GOMIS/Getty Images

A body is visible in the wreckage of the plane that was carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala, according to the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

The light aircraft went missing over the English Channel two weeks ago.

It was carrying just Sala, who was on his way to his new club after signing from Nantes, and pilot David Ibbotson.

The wreckage was discovered Sunday on the seabed off Guernsey by a privately funded search party led by David Mearns in coordination with the AAIB:

It has now been confirmed a body is visible in the remains of the aircraft, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press:

Guernsey Police called off the initial search for Sala, 28, and Ibbotson, 60, on January 24, announcing in a statement that "the chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote."

The private search was funded by contributors to a GoFundMe page that raised more than £300,000. 

