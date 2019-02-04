'Body Visible' in Wreckage of Emiliano Sala's Plane, Say Authorities

SEBASTIEN SALOM GOMIS/Getty Images

A body is visible in the wreckage of the plane that was carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala, according to the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

The light aircraft went missing over the English Channel two weeks ago.

It was carrying just Sala, who was on his way to his new club after signing from Nantes, and pilot David Ibbotson.

The wreckage was discovered Sunday on the seabed off Guernsey by a privately funded search party led by David Mearns in coordination with the AAIB:

It has now been confirmed a body is visible in the remains of the aircraft, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press:

Guernsey Police called off the initial search for Sala, 28, and Ibbotson, 60, on January 24, announcing in a statement that "the chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote."

The private search was funded by contributors to a GoFundMe page that raised more than £300,000.