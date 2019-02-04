'Body Visible' in Wreckage of Emiliano Sala's Plane, Say Authorities

'Body Visible' in Wreckage of Emiliano Sala's Plane, Say AuthoritiesFebruary 4, 2019
A body is visible in the wreckage of the plane that was carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala, according to the Air Accident Investigation Branch.
The light aircraft went missing over the English Channel two weeks ago.
It was carrying just Sala, who was on his way to his new club after signing from Nantes, and pilot David Ibbotson.
The wreckage was discovered Sunday on the seabed off Guernsey by a privately funded search party led by David Mearns in coordination with the AAIB:
David Mearns @davidlmearns
Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN. As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV. #EmilianoSala
David Mearns @davidlmearns
The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by Police. The AAIB will be making a statement tomorrow. Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David. #EmilianoSalas #NoDejenDeBuscarAEmilianoSala
It has now been confirmed a body is visible in the remains of the aircraft, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press:
Rob Harris @RobHarris
Air accident investigators say body visible in wreckage of plane that went missing carrying Emiliano Sala & pilot David Ibbotson. Pic of wreckage released by Air Accident Investigation Branch https://t.co/iq2QsNAqIp
Guernsey Police called off the initial search for Sala, 28, and Ibbotson, 60, on January 24, announcing in a statement that "the chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote."
The private search was funded by contributors to a GoFundMe page that raised more than £300,000.
Cardiff Tired to Sign Dzyuba and Mitroglou on Deadline Day (Reports)