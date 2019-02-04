NFL Mock Draft 2019: Latest Post-Super Bowl Predictions for 1st Round

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Now that the NFL season is over, each of the 32 franchises will go about improving their respective rosters for the 2019 campaign.

For the teams in need of defensive upgrades, they'll have plenty of prospects to choose from during the 2019 NFL draft, as a majority of the projected first-round picks are defensive standouts.

Although most of the top 10 picks will be defensive-minded, there's a building conversation surrounding the available quarterbacks in the draft class.

With a few teams in need of significant upgrades, or depth behind veteran starters, the quarterback class could once again dominate the draft night discussion.

In the first round, the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers possess multiple picks, while Chicago, Dallas and New Orleans are scheduled to sit out the first round as of now.

2019 1st-Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Devin White, LB, LSU

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

17. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

19. Tennessee Titans: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

31. Los Angeles Rams: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

32. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Analysis

At this juncture of the draft process, Nick Bosa, Josh Allen and Quinnen Williams have established themselves as the elite prospects in the draft class.

Bosa is on track to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals, who should go with a defensive player despite the temptation for Kliff Kingsbury to add a piece to his offense.

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

After Allen and Williams follow Bosa off the draft board, the Oakland Raiders could set the tone for the rest of the first round at the No. 4 pick.

The Raiders, who have three first-round picks, are usually the wild card of the draft and they'll have a slew of talented defensive prospects to choose from.

Our best guest right now for the No. 4 pick is Rashan Gary that way the Raiders are able to add a defensive piece right away.

After adding a top defensive player, the Raiders should use at least one of their two other selections to bolster their depth chart at the offensive skill positions.

The quarterback conversation will heat up when the New York Giants get on the clock with the No. 6 pick.

The Giants are one of a few teams in need of upgrading under center, and barring a trade, they'll get to select between Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray.

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

At No. 7, Jacksonville is likely to pick whichever quarterback the Giants don't select, as it's in need of an upgrade following Blake Bortles' struggles.

But if the Jaguars think they can get better value at quarterback later in the draft, they can either trade or bolster another area of their roster.

If that occurs, Denver, Miami and Washington will be placed on high alert for Murray, but since we expect the Heisman Trophy winner to go to Jacksonville, we only see the Redskins going with a first-round quarterback since Alex Smith has a long road back to full health.

Denver and Miami could take Drew Lock with their first-round selections, but both teams have other needs that have to be taken care of as well.

The second half of the first round will be about adding depth or filling holes on playoff-caliber rosters.

Cleveland and Baltimore are both in need of more offensive firepower to help their young quarterbacks, which is why we see the AFC North rivals going after wide receivers.

Philadelphia, who suffered through a long list of secondary issues, brings in Byron Murphy to add to one of the weaker spots on its depth chart.

Some intrigue could pop up at the end of the first round if a team wants to trade up and go after one of the remaining quarterbacks.

While there are going to be offers made at some point, we think the fourth quarterback off the board heads to New England, as Daniel Jones becomes the understudy to six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.