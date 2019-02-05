EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 25

    This past week proved it remains nigh-on impossible to call what's going to happen in the Premier League.

    Those who thought they had the season all figured out are reeling, as Manchester City closed to within three points of the previously unassailable Liverpool while Manchester United continue their march toward the top four.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so in this case, 13 (or more) out of 25. That rules out the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho for the time being.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah) are categorized by the spot they've played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

    The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.

Goalkeepers

    Our top two goalkeepers, Lukasz Fabianski and Alisson Becker, went head-to-head on the pitch on Monday—and it's fair to say one looked more safe and assured than the other.

    None of Fabianski's five saves were terribly difficult, but his handling was spot-on and his throws to spark counter-attacks were very good. That's a description you could usually attribute to Alisson too, but his performance was a lot shakier, with his distribution actually being troublesome at certain points.

    Ben Foster slips in ahead of Ederson Moraes after putting in another excellent showing en route to a clean sheet against Brighton. Bernd Leno may have conceded three, but his nine saves contributed to a faultless individual performance from him.

    Martin Dubravka's uncharacteristic error for Tottenham's goal on Saturday drops him two.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Martin Dubravka (-2)

                    

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)West Ham United
    2Alisson Becker (Stay)Liverpool
    3David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    4Ben Foster (+1)Watford
    5Ederson Moraes (-1)Manchester City
    6Bernd Leno (+1)Arsenal
    7Hugo Lloris (+1)Tottenham Hotspur
    8Martin Dubravka (-2)Newcastle United
    9Kepa Arrizabalaga (Stay)Chelsea
    10Kasper Schmeichel (New!)Leicester City

Right-Backs/Right-Wing-Backs

    It's no mean feat to simply retain the throne among right-backs, such is this position's volatility from one week to the next, so credit Aaron Wan-Bissaka for doing so. He was solid and dependable against Fulham.

    Ricardo Pereira has now fallen from first to fourth in the space of two gameweeks, with his mistake in the build-up to Manchester United's goal on Sunday costing both his team and himself. Matt Doherty, who won a penalty against Everton, swaps into second at his expense.

    Hector Bellerin's been removed from the top 10 as a result of his season-ending injury. Given he'll play no further part, there's no need for him to take a space.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

    Biggest fall: Hector Bellerin (Out)

           

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Stay)Crystal Palace
    2Matt Doherty (+2)Wolves
    3Trent Alexander-Arnold (Stay)Liverpool
    4Ricardo Pereira (-2)
    		Leicester City
    5Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    6Cesar Azpilicueta (+2)
    		Chelsea
    7Ashley Young (Stay)Manchester United
    8DeAndre Yedlin (+2)Newcastle
    9Pablo Zabaleta (Stay)West Ham
    10Martin Montoya (New!)Brighton

Left-Backs/Left-Wing-Backs

    With Lucas Digne suspended, Jose Holebas struggling against Brighton, Sead Kolasinac playing really poorly against Manchester City and Ben Davies injured, there wasn't much scope for any kind of excitement among the left-backs this week.

    Jonny and Luke Shaw both played well, and that's shrunk the gap between themselves and the top two. Also factoring into that were Ben Chilwell and Andy Robertson's so-so showings.

    The big disappointment this week was Danny Rose's benching; he was close to the appearances threshold to join the top 10 but needs to start the next three straight to get in now.

    Biggest rise: Adam Smith (+1)

    Biggest fall: Sead Kolasinac (-1)

           

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Andy Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    2Ben Chilwell (Stay)Leicester City
    3Jonny (Stay)
    		Wolves
    4Luke Shaw (Stay)
    		Manchester United
    5Lucas Digne (Stay)Everton
    6Jose Holebas (Stay)Watford
    7Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    8Adam Smith (+1)Bournemouth
    9Sead Kolasinac (-1)Arsenal
    10Ben Davies (Stay)
    		Tottenham

Centre-Backs

    This week we say goodbye to Joe Gomez, who has now started fewer than half of Liverpool's league games. That, combined with Antonio Rudiger and John Stones' benchings, is the only reason Michael Keane stays where he is—none of the three below him played!

    It also helps create a current that Victor Lindelof rides upward in. He put in another smart performance against Leicester City and now ranks just outside the top five.

    Jan Vertonghen's back in the top 20 following his return to fitness and form. His performance on Saturday was one of his best in a while—despite it coming from left-back!

    Biggest rise: Jannik Vestergaard, David Luiz (+3)

    Biggest fall: Nathan Ake, Kurt Zouma (-3)

           

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3Toby Alderweireld (Stay)Tottenham
    4Michael Keane (Stay)Everton
    5John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
    6Victor Lindelof (+2)
    		Manchester United
    7Antonio Rudiger (Stay)
    		Chelsea
    8David Luiz (+3)Chelsea
    9Ryan Bennett (Stay)Wolves
    10Jannik Vestergaard (+3)Southampton
    11Federico Fernandez (-1)Newcastle
    12Lewis Dunk (+2)Brighton
    13Shane Duffy (+2)Brighton
    14Jan Vertonghen (New!)Tottenham
    15Kurt Zouma (-3)Everton
    16Conor Coady (+2)Wolves
    17Harry Maguire (Stay)Leicester City
    18Issa Diop (+2)West Ham
    19Nathan Ake (-3)Bournemouth
    20Willy Boly (-1)Wolves

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    Last week David Silva jumped ahead of Bernardo Silva. This week they swap places.

    They're so closely matched in performances this season that it's simply coming down to who played better in the most recent game. This time, that was Bernardo, who injected life into Manchester City's play when it needed a boost and worked tirelessly in the defensive phase.

    Declan Rice put in the sort of monster performance on Monday that we've come to expect from him. One of the main reasons Liverpool struggled to find their flow was that Rice kept destroying their attacks.

    You'd expect N'Golo Kante's two-assist performance's to be worth a rise of at least one, but unfortunately for him, Paul Pogba and Joao Moutinho were very good too, so there's nowhere for him to go.

    Biggest rise: Ander Herrera (+3)

    Biggest fall: Abdoulaye Doucoure (-3)

              

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    2Bernardo Silva (+1)Manchester City
    3David Silva (-1)Manchester City
    4Georginio Wijnaldum (Stay)Liverpool
    5Declan Rice (+1)
    		West Ham
    6Paul Pogba (+1)
    		Manchester United
    7Lucas Torreira (-2)Arsenal
    8Joao Moutinho (Stay)
    		Wolves 
    9N'Golo Kante (Stay)Chelsea
    10Ruben Neves (Stay)Wolves
    11Harry Winks (+1)Tottenham
    12Moussa Sissoko (-1)Tottenham
    13Ander Herrera (+3)Manchester United
    14Etienne Capoue (+1)Watford
    15Idrissa Gueye (-1)Everton
    16Abdoulaye Doucoure (-3)Watford
    17Jorginho (+2)
    		Chelsea
    18James Milner (Stay)Liverpool
    19Ashley Westwood (New!)Burnley
    20Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Stay)Southampton

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    The top five shifts again. It's never quiet in this section, is it?

    Leroy Sane fell victim to Pep Guardiola's rotation policy and, in the wake of excellent showings from Heung-Min Son and Eden Hazard, drops to fourth. Sadio Mane rises into fifth after scoring in his third straight game.

    Diogo Jota's steady ascent continued after he did well against Everton. Jesse Lingard cracks the top 10 following a fluent performance against Leicester City, and Nathan Redmond's goal against Burnley is rewarded with his highest rank to date this season.

    Biggest rise: Sadio Mane (+3)

    Biggest fall: Ryan Fraser (-3)

              

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    2Heung-Min Son (+1)Tottenham
    3Eden Hazard (+1)Chelsea
    4Leroy Sane (-2)Manchester City
    5Sadio Mane (+3)Liverpool
    6Roberto Firmino (-1)Liverpool
    7Anthony Martial (-1)Manchester United
    8Diogo Jota (+2)Wolves 
    9David Brooks (Stay)Bournemouth
    10Jesse Lingard (+1)
    		Manchester United
    11Ryan Fraser (-3)Bournemouth
    12Felipe Anderson (+2)West Ham
    13Christian Eriksen (-1)
    		Tottenham
    14Dele Alli (-1)Tottenham
    15Nathan Redmond (+2)Southampton
    16James Maddison (Stay)Leicester City
    17Gylfi Sigurdsson (-2)Everton
    18Matt Ritchie (Stay)
    		Newcastle United
    19Roberto Pereyra (Stay)Watford
    20Michail Antonio (New!)West Ham

Strikers

    Sergio Aguero's hat-trick against Arsenal was probably the individual performance of the weekend. It ensured Manchester City started what promises to be an examining week in the perfect way, and it lifts him oh-so-close to Mohamed Salah in these rankings too.

    Marcus Rashford's neatly taken goal against Leicester City moves him into the top five, while Raul Jimenez—who also continues to score at a rate of knots—rises two after his performance against Everton.

    Richarlison clings on to 10th despite not impressing against Wolves. He's lucky none of Josh King, Aleksandar Mitrovic or Danny Ings did any damage this past weekend.

    Biggest rise: Raul Jimenez (+3)

    Biggest fall: Callum Wilson (-2)

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    2Sergio Aguero (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    3Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Stay)Arsenal
    4Harry Kane (Stay)Tottenham
    5Marcus Rashford (+1)Manchester United
    6Raul Jimenez (+3)
    		Wolves
    7Callum Wilson (-2)Bournemouth
    8Salomon Rondon (+1)Newcastle
    9Alexandre Lacazette (-1)Arsenal
    10Richarlison (Stay)Everton

                                

