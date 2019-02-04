LeBron James Uses Goat Emoji to Describe Tom Brady After Super Bowl LIII Win

Al Bello/Getty Images

Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl ring on Sunday night, beating the Los Angeles Rams in a sleep-inducing 13-3 victory, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted after the game that Brady is the GOAT:

Here's the question, though: Does James just think Brady is the greatest of all time in football? Or does he believe Brady is the GOAT, period?

After all, Michael Jordan was a perfect 6-of-6 in his NBA Finals appearances, whereas Brady lost three Super Bowls. Famed swimmer Michael Phelps set Olympic records with 28 medals and 23 gold medals. Usain Bolt is the fastest recorded human in history and won eight gold medals. Tennis superstar Serena Williams has won 39 Grand Slam titles (23 in singles, 14 in women's doubles and two in mixed doubles) and four gold medals. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has the most goals, assists and points in NHL history, won nine Hart Trophies (most valuable player) and four Stanley Cup titles.

Suffice to say, Brady has some stiff competition once the conversation leaves football and goes to athletics, period. But his place as the most decorated player in NFL history is certainly secure at this point.