Watch Fans Shower Roger Goodell with Boos at Patriots' Super Bowl Trophy Ceremony

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

New England Patriots fans may have been celebrating the team's sixth Super Bowl title, but they still found it within themselves to boisterously boo NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Sunday.

As soon as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium videoboards showed him onstage to present Patriots owner Robert Kraft with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Goodell was met with a chilly reception, per WBZ's Michael Hurley:

This was to be expected given how Goodell is persona non grata throughout the New England region.

In general, sports commissioners are divisive figures among fans of any sport.

That's especially the case for Goodell, whom devout Patriots followers still blame for the Deflategate saga. He received boos immediately after the Pats' Super Bowl LI win in February 2017 and again when he was in attendance for the 2017 season opener before the Patriots hosted the Kansas City Chiefs.

Assuming the Patriots play host to get the 2019 season underway, Goodell may want to steer clear of Gillette Stadium.