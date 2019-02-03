Super Bowl Quarter Score 2019: Patriots vs. Rams 4th-Quarter Update and Recap

Super Bowl Quarter Score 2019: Patriots vs. Rams 4th-Quarter Update and RecapFebruary 4, 2019
The New England Patriots sealed their sixth Super Bowl victory on the final two drives of their 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Tom Brady's connections with Rob Gronkowski on New England's penultimate drive of Super Bowl 53 set up Sony Michel's game-winning touchdown, while Bill Belichick's team finished off the NFC champions on the ground after an interception by Stephon Gilmore.
After using Julian Edelman as his primary target in the first three quarters, Brady relied on Gronkowski to pick up a pair of crucial gains.
Brady's first key completion to his tight end came on a nice touch pass, as Gronkowski leaked out to the right sideline:
The pair combined again on the other side of the field to set up the lone touchdown of the contest:
With seven minutes left on the clock, Michel burst through the New England offensive line for a two-yard touchdown:
.@Flyguy2stackz scores the first TD of @SuperBowl LIII! @Patriots up 10-3. 📺: #SBLIII on CBS https://t.co/iEgjAq3TFw
Michel's sixth postseason rushing touchdown extended his own rookie record, and in the process, he recorded the most rushing touchdowns in a single postseason since Terrell Davis in 1997, per ESPN Stats & Info:
Sony Michel now has 6 rush TD this postseason, extending his own record for most by a rookie in the playoffs. It's the most rush TD by any player in a postseason since Terrell Davis in 1997 (NFL record 8). https://t.co/d1sMfljSxY
The Rams did their best to counter New England's scoring drive, but they were stopped by Gilmore's interception on a Jared Goff throw that was intended for Brandin Cooks:
Right after the Patriots picked off Goff, Michel broke through the offensive line for a 26-yard run:
After coming up short on third down by inches, Bill Belichick opted to kick a game-sealing field goal, and his decision was proved right, as Stephen Gostkowski knocked home a 41-yard field goal:
With the victory, the Patriots tied the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles won by a single franchise, per ESPN Stats & Info:
The @Patriots win their 6th Super Bowl title, tying the Steelers for the most all-time. All of New England's have come since 2001 (18 seasons). The Steelers did it in a 35-season span. https://t.co/fIiEqN51hG
Brady ended with 262 passing yards, with Edelman his leading receiver at 141 yards. Michel was the game's leading rusher with 94 yards, while the Rams totaled just 62 yards on the ground.
