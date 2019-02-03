Jalen Ramsey Tweets Regret over Losing Dante Fowler Jr. During Super Bowl 53

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2019

Los Angeles Rams' Dante Fowler (56) tackles New England Patriots' James White (28), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Watching his former teammate make an early impact in Super Bowl LIII left Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a state of confusion. 

After Dante Fowler Jr. made two early tackles for the Los Angeles Rams, including stopping New England Patriots running back Sony Michel for a four-yard loss, Ramsey shared his thoughts on Twitter:

The Rams acquired Fowler from the Jaguars on Oct. 30 for two draft picks. He was originally selected No. 3 overall by Jacksonville in 2015 and had a career-high eight sacks to help the team win the AFC South last season. 

In the past 12 months, the Jaguars have traded Fowler, gave Blake Bortles a contract extension and voided the guaranteed money in Leonard Fournette's contract. 

It takes a special kind of knowledge to figure out what Jacksonville's front office is doing. 

