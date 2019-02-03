Jalen Ramsey Tweets Regret over Losing Dante Fowler Jr. During Super Bowl 53

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Watching his former teammate make an early impact in Super Bowl LIII left Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a state of confusion.

After Dante Fowler Jr. made two early tackles for the Los Angeles Rams, including stopping New England Patriots running back Sony Michel for a four-yard loss, Ramsey shared his thoughts on Twitter:

The Rams acquired Fowler from the Jaguars on Oct. 30 for two draft picks. He was originally selected No. 3 overall by Jacksonville in 2015 and had a career-high eight sacks to help the team win the AFC South last season.

In the past 12 months, the Jaguars have traded Fowler, gave Blake Bortles a contract extension and voided the guaranteed money in Leonard Fournette's contract.

It takes a special kind of knowledge to figure out what Jacksonville's front office is doing.