Report: Nick Foles Voids Eagles' Contract Option for 2019 Season

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has declined his $20 million mutual option for the 2019 season and will pay the team $2 million to become a free agent, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Eagles picked up Foles' option in an effort to trade him this offseason, though Foles is bypassing those efforts to become a free agent, as expected. The next step for the Eagles is to decide whether to use the franchise tag on him and trade him—which would cost them around $25 million and put them in a very tricky situation from a salary-cap perspective if they didn't find a deal—or let him stay a free agent and take the compensatory pick they receive.

He'll be an attractive option for any team looking to upgrade the position with a proven veteran. Foles, 30, appeared in five games during the 2018 regular season for the Eagles, throwing for 1,413 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 72.3 percent of his passes.

The Eagles were 4-1 in those starts, winning the last three games of the season to sneak into the playoffs. Foles then led them to a win over the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round before losing to the New Orleans Saints the next week.

Foles also famously led the Eagles to the first Super Bowl title in the organization's history during the 2017 season, outgunning Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Given his success over the past two seasons, it's hard to imagine several teams won't inquire about his services, especially teams that are perhaps a veteran quarterback away from being a legitimate contender (like the Jacksonville Jaguars).