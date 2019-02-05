Biggest Rule Changes the NFL Must Make This Offseason

0 of 5

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

While plenty of football traditionalists may disagree, one of the things that makes the NFL great is its willingness to adapt. Fans are bored with the extra point? It'll make it longer. Kickoffs are linked to severe injuries? It'll change the rules.

No one knows exactly what a catch is? Well, OK, sometimes rule changes and clarifications don't make things better.

This doesn't mean the league isn't going to continue trying to make the sport better, safer and more fair. Owners and officials will discuss potential changes in the offseason, and with that in mind, here are five changes or procedural tweaks that need to happen.

And no, changing overtime rules isn't part of the list. If a team is unhappy its quarterback didn't touch the football, it should have built a better defense.