2019 NFL Mock Draft: Full Order and Post-Super Bowl Outlook

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are your 2018 NFL champions. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday, putting some punctuation on the 2018-19 season. Now, it's officially time to look ahead to the 2019 offseason.

The biggest piece of the offseason, of course, is the NFL draft. All 32 teams are looking to be where the Patriots are within the next couple year, and adding young building blocks in the draft is part of building a championship team.

Now that the full draft order is completely set, here's a look at how the first round of the 2019 NFL draft might unfold. Below is a first-round mock based on factors like prospect potential and team needs, followed by some of the latest draft buzz.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Josh Allen Gaining Steam

For most of the 2018 collegiate season, Ohio State's Nick Bosa has looked like an obvious No. 1 overall choice. He's a dominant pass rusher whose brother has already established himself as one of the top sack-artists in the NFL.

Guys like Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Kentucky pass-rusher Josh Allen are at least making the conversation at the top interesting. Allen, in particular, makes the decision difficult because he's also an edge-rusher.

After watching him rack up 17.0 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in 2018, some may view Allen as the top pass-rusher in this draft class. However, Allen isn't purely an edge-rusher.

"Allen plays a high-value position in the NFL," Gentry Estes of the Louisville Courier-Journal recently wrote. "But pro teams aren't in love with Allen just because of his pass-rush ability. His athleticism allowed him to also excel at UK in pass coverage, meaning he's the rare pass-rush specialist who won't be a liability dropping into coverage."

Because of his combination of elite skills, Allen has started to crop up on some mock drafts as the top pick—like on this one from NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.

Dwayne Haskins Hoping to Gain Steam

While there is some debate about who the draft's top pass-rusher is, there is a lot of debate about who the top signal-caller in the class will be. There isn't a clear-cut top guy, which means draft prospects like Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Missouri's Drew Lock still have the opportunity to claim the top spot.

Haskins plans to make his case at the scouting combine.

Sometimes, top quarterback prospects avoid throwing or running at the scouting combine. If they've put together a strong collection of game tape, there is typically more to lose by throwing and passing in Indianapolis than there is to gain.

However, Haskins needs to separate himself from the pack, so there is something tangible to gain. In addition, he can impress teams by being competitive enough to take on the challenge of the combine. While Haskins may not actually show that he's the best at any one thing, he can prove that he has nothing in his physical toolbox that he wants to hide.

Miami is Hoping to Gain a Quarterback

One of the teams that will be watching the quarterback prospects between now and April is the Miami Dolphins, who pick 13th overall. The Dolphins currently have a quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, but the former Texas A&M standout has struggled to establish himself as a franchise signal-caller.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Miami has already decided to part with Tannehill.

"After seven years with the club, the people who run the organization, including owner Stephen Ross, are agreed they are moving on from Tannehill," Salguero wrote.

If the Dolphins fall in love with a guy like Haskins, they could pull the trigger this year. If not, though, Miami may try to secure the top pick in next year's draft.

Salguero also reported that the Dolphins are planning to tank this season.

"Multiple sources have confirmed that the words 'tank,' or 'tanking'were used during Miami’s recent round of head coach interviews. It did not come up in every interview. But it came up," Salguero wrote.

If the Dolphins do tank, they'll likely be looking at guys like Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert at quarterback.