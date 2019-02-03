EPL Table: 2019 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 25 Matches

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manchester City regained second place in the Premier League on Sunday as they recorded a 3-1 win at home to Arsenal.

Earlier, Manchester United had moved up to fifth with a 1-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Here are the standings following Sunday's action:

Premier League Table (Games, Points, Goal Difference):

1. Liverpool (24, 61, +41)

2. Manchester City (25, 59, +46)

3. Tottenham (25, 57, +27)

4. Chelsea (25, 50, +22)

5. Manchester United (25, 48, +14)

6. Arsenal (25, 47, +15)

7. Wolves (25, 38, +1)

8. Watford (25, 34, -1)

9. Everton (25, 33, 0)

10. Bournemouth (25, 33, -7)

11. Leicester (25, 32, -1)

12. West Ham (24, 31, -7)

13. Brighton (25, 27, -9)

14. Crystal Palace (25, 26, -7)

15. Newcastle (25, 24, -12)

16. Southampton (25, 24, -15)

17. Burnley (25, 24, -20)

18. Cardiff City (25, 22, -24)

19. Fulham (25, 17, -30)

20. Huddersfield (25, 11, -33)

Having scored after just 24 seconds in City's clash with Newcastle United in midweek, Aguero needed twice as long to find the net against Arsenal on Sunday when he met Aymeric Laporte's cross with a diving header to score after 48 seconds.

Arsenal were were level after 11 minutes through Laurent Koscielny's header, but they went in trailing at half-time after Raheem Sterling fed Aguero for a tap-in two minutes before the break.

The Argentinian completed his hat-trick on the hour-mark when he turned home another ball from Sterling, though he benefited from some good fortune as the ball came off his arm unseen by the officials.

An Aguero treble is a familiar sight for City:

Meanwhile, OptaJoe offered some insight into Arsenal's attempts to pull level in the second half, or lack thereof:

In the day's earlier kick-off, United grabbed the decisive goal after nine minutes.

After Ricardo Pereira had given away possession in the Foxes' half, Paul Pogba lifted a ball over Leicester's defence to Marcus Rashford, who confidently finished off the move.

Rashford is enjoying an excellent campaign, per football analyst Dave O'Brien:

The remainder of United's performance was not quite as inspiring as their strong start, and Leicester improved after they began slowly as Jamie Vardy and Rachid Ghezzal saw the hosts' best efforts stopped by David De Gea.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette felt the result was a little harsh on the Foxes:

Nevertheless, United have now won nine out of 10 matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they continue their revival.

As for Leicester, their next outing sees them travel to Tottenham Hotspur.