Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Marcus Rashford Talk Manchester United Win over Leicester

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased with his team after they edged out Leicester City in a hard-fought 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

It was far from a vintage performance from the Red Devils, but Solskjaer was happy to get back to winning ways following their 2-2 draw with Burnley.

He told Sky Sports (h/t the Manchester Evening News): "We know we can play better, but you can't play fantasy football all the time. We fought for our mates next to us, we put our heads on the line, we put our bodies on the line. It was a great defensive performance from within the box."

United have been revitalised force under interim boss Solskjaer and have scored 25 goals in his 10 matches in charge.

United took the lead through Marcus Rashford just nine minutes in, when he latched onto a ball over the top from Paul Pogba and stroked the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

The Red Devils' bright start was their best period of the match, but they held on amid some Leicester pressure in the second half, with David De Gea denying Jamie Vardy and Rachid Ghezzal.

Solskjaer enjoyed Rashford's goal: "Very much so! But then again I told him [to put it] through Schmeichel's legs, because he opens up! But it was a great finish so I can't complain, can I?"

The 21-year-old reserved praise for Pogba following his assist and urged his team-mates to keep getting better: "Time and time again he [Pogba] provides opportunities for the team. Getting the goal sets it in stone, but we have got to keep improving."

It is perhaps no coincidence that Rashford's recent form has come with him playing through the middle, having spent much of his United career forced to play out wide in order to accommodate Romelu Lukaku.

The England international said he is happy to play wherever he is needed, though: "I don't think anyone grows up just wanting to be a striker these days, the game has changed you want to be an all-round forward, you want to be able to play on the left, right and number 10, play where the team needs you."

His effectiveness up front in recent weeks should ensure he remains a central option as long as Solskjaer is in charge, and United look more threatening when he's operating as a striker.

The Red Devils travel to Fulham next Saturday, and he should have some joy against the Cottagers given they've shipped 55 goals in the Premier League this season.