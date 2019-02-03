Hasan Salihamidzic 'Fell in Love' with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Says Bayern CEO

Ben Early/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the club's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, was disappointed not to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in the January transfer window.

Per David Hytner of the Guardian, Chelsea rejected a transfer request from the youngster and turned down a £35 million bid from Bayern Munich for his services.

Speaking about Bayern's failed pursuit of the player, Rummenigge said the sporting director was saddened at not getting a transfer for the 18-year-old wrapped up and took a reflective stance on how the German champions went about trying to sign the England youth international, per Sport1 (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness):

"The only one that Hasan would like accomplished would have been that player at Chelsea because he fell in love with him and his qualities. I would not deny now that the offensive pursuit [of Hudson-Odoi] in London did not come off well.

"Do not forget that Hasan Salihamidzic also had to signal to the player somewhere, although he did not have direct contact with him personally, because that’s not allowed, but the player had to get a signal if Bayern Munich is standing behind him."

Despite only making nine appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season, there is massive excitement surrounding Hudson-Odoi and what he has the potential to offer the Blues in years to come.

In the recent FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday, the teenager was handed a start and showcased what he was capable of with a brilliant performance, as Scouted Football highlighted:

Here's the goal he netted in that game:

With the player seemingly keen to move, Chelsea are now in a testing situation when it comes to the tyro.

Hudson-Odoi only has a year left to run on his Blues deal at the end of the campaign, and as a result, there will be concerns about losing him for a cut-price amount in the summer. It's a situation that saw Thibaut Courtois leave Chelsea for Real Madrid on the cheap ahead of this season.

One way of trying to convince Hudson-Odoi that his future should be at Chelsea is by handing him more consistent football. However, as writer Dan Levene relayed, the Blues don't have the best reputation when it comes to giving youngsters opportunities:

Bayern look set to revamp their squad in the coming year, having already agreed a deal to bring in defender Benjamin Pavard in the summer. Out wide, they would also benefit from an injection of youth, with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both in the twilights of their careers.

Hudson-Odoi would have been an ideal signing with the rebuilding process in mind, and you sense Bayern's interest in the player won't fade in the coming months. If the winger makes it clear he wants to leave Chelsea in the summer, then keeping him for another transfer window as his contract runs down would be a challenge.