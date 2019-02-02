NBA Rumors: Bucks Discussing Thon Maker Trade with Multiple Teams

Kyle Newport
February 3, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 22: Thon Maker #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on December 22, 2018 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are discussing a potential Thon Maker trade with multiple teams, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

As ESPN's Malika Andrews pointed out, Maker was the only healthy Buck who did not appear in Saturday's 131-115 victory over the Washington Wizards. He has not played in any of Milwaukee's past five games and has logged just four total minutes over the course of the last seven contests.

Last weekend, Wojnarowski reported the former lottery pick would like to be traded to a team that would provide him with a bigger role. Since being drafted 10th overall in 2016, Maker is averaging just 13.3 minutes per game in two-plus seasons.

This season, Maker is averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 11.7 minutes per game. He has come off the bench in all 35 of his appearances in 2018-19 after making 46 starts during his first two seasons.

While his overall numbers may not jump off the stat sheet, the 7'1", 221-pound forward is doing his best to make the most of his limited opportunities. Per NBA.com, he is averaging 19.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per 48 minutes this season. Meanwhile, he has a net rating of positive-4.9.

Maker is under contract for the 2019-20 season at $3.6 million, per Spotrac. Still only 21 years old, that's a reasonable salary for a team to take a chance on him. As he completes his third NBA season, he is eligible to negotiate a rookie contract extension this offseason.

