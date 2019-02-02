Adrian Peterson Not Thinking About Retirement, Says He Could Play 2-3 More Years

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Washington running back Adrian Peterson has no intention of walking away from the NFL anytime soon.

Peterson recently revealed to TMZ Sports that he will be playing in 2019 "for sure" and envisions playing "maybe two or three more years":

This comes after the seven-time Pro Bowler had a bounce-back season in the nation's capital in 2018.

After bouncing around between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, Peterson went unsigned until Washington picked up the 33-year-old in late August. He proceeded to put together his first 1,000-yard campaign since 2015, running for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns.

That included a career-long 90-yard run:

His performance earned him two votes for the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, per NFL.com's David Ely.

Just as importantly as his production, he managed to stay healthy. Peterson was limited to just three games in 2016 due to a torn meniscus, and a neck injury landed him on injured reserve to end his 2017 season after just 10 appearances.

Injuries have taken their toll on Peterson through the years, but the former NFL MVP proved this past season that he is still capable of being a feature back.

Peterson's latest comments shouldn't come as a surprise. He told ESPN's John Keim back in September that he planned on playing—and playing well—for a number of years still.

"Three to four more years would be ideal," Peterson told Keim. "Not to say it hasn't been done before, but not at a high level. So of course I plan on playing three to four more years, and I plan on playing those years at a high level as well."

While Peterson has a number of individual accolades on his resume, he still believes there is plenty for him to accomplish.

"The best player ever to play is my mindset," Peterson told Keim. "Being able to sit back and say I had a great time playing the game I love and I won a world championship and I was the best at my position."

Peterson (13,318 career rushing yards) ended the 2018 season in eighth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list. The next three players ahead of him on the list are all within 800 yards, so he could conceivably be in fifth place by the end of the 2019 campaign. Catching Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith (18,355), on the other hand, would take some work.

At this point, Peterson has proven his critics wrong on a number of occasions. He has plenty of wear and tear on his body as the result of being a workhorse throughout his career, but he continues to pile up the yards.