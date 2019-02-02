UFC Fight Night 144 Results: Marlon Moraes Beats Raphael Assuncao by Submission

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Marlon Moraes evened the score with Raphael Assuncao on Saturday, as he defeated the 36-year-old Brazilian fighter via a first-round guillotine choke to cap off UFC Fight Night 144, which took place at Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Assuncao beat Morales via split decision at UFC 212.

Below you'll find a recap of their match as well as the other five bouts on the main card. A list of every UFC Fight Night 144 result is also below.

Main Card

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes def. Raphael Assuncao via first-round submission (guillotine choke) at 3:17

Featherweight: Jose Aldo def. Renato Moicano via second-round TKO at 0:44

Welterweight: Demian Maia def. Lyman Good via first-round submission (standing rear-naked choke) at 2:38

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira def. David Teymur via second-round submission (anaconda choke) at 0:55

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker def. Justin Ledet via first-round KO at 0:15

Catchweight (123 pounds): Livia Renata Souza def. Sarah Frota via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Undercard

Middleweight: Markus Perez def. Anthony Hernandez via second-round submission (anaconda choke) at 1:07

Flyweight: Mara Romero Borella def. Taila Santos via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Welterweight: Thiago Alves def. Max Griffin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Junior Albini via second-round TKO at 0:54

Featherweight: Geraldo de Freitas Jr. def. Felipe Corales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov def. Ricardo Ramos via first-round TKO at 2:28

Catchweight (127 pounds): Rogerio Bontorin vs. Magomed Bibulatov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Main Card

Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes

Moraes wasted no time in the main event, as he levied a flurry of punches at Assuncao just two minutes into the match:

The fight was over less than two minutes later:

The victory was even more impressive considering Moraes revealed post-fight that he almost pulled out of the match because of diarrhea, per MMA Fighting.

As Ariel Helwani of ESPN noted, Moraes has been dominant of late, and a title shot against UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw seems inevitable:

Moraes addressed Dillashaw, who most recently lost via first-round TKO to Henry Cejudo two weeks ago in a UFC flyweight championship bout:

UFC ranked Moraes as the No. 4 bantamweight fighter entering the bout, while Assuncao was third. Given his dominance, perhaps a Dillashaw vs. Moraes fight is next.

Moraes is now 22-5-1. Assuncao is 27-6.

Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano

Jose Aldo, who was the UFC featherweight champion from 2010 to 2015, looked like his old self Saturday, as he needed just 44 seconds in the second round to defeat Renato Moicano via TKO:

Aldo was 25-1 at one point in his career, but he lost the featherweight title to Conor McGregor. After a win over Frankie Edgar, Aldo lost two fights to Max Holloway via TKO. He's looked rejuvenated of late, however, with a first-round TKO over Jeremy Stephens before his UFC Fight Night 144 win.

Dave Doyle of MMA Fighting is a big fan of Aldo's career resurgence:

Damon Martin of UFC.com pitched an Aldo vs. Brian Ortega fight:

Luke Thomas of SiriusXM also praised Aldo's great career, which has seen an extra chapter added:

Aldo is now 28-4. Moicano, who was No. 5 in the UFC featherweight rankings, fell to 13-2-1.

Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good

Demian Maia ended his bout with Lyman Good before the three-minute mark thanks to this standing rear-naked choke:

Although Johnny Walker (more on him later) posted the most dominant victory of the night, Maia was excellent in his own right, as Helwani noted:

Helwani also noted that Maia joined an exclusive UFC club:

The 41-year-old Maia broke a three-match losing streak to improved to 26-9. Good fell to 20-5 with one no-contest.

Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur

Charles Oliveira already owned the UFC's record for most wins via submission entering the evening, but he added a cushion on Saturday thanks to a second-round anaconda choke against David Teymur.

That gives Oliveira 13 wins by submission. Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting gave a rundown of all of them:



Joe Rogan gave Oliveira lofty praise:

Similarly, Bloody Elbow noted how Oliveira has been on fire of late and looks like a new fighter following his TKO loss to Paul Felder in December 2017:

Oliveira has won four straight matches via first- or second-round submission since. He now has a 26-8 record with one no-contest. After winning eight straight bouts, Teymur has fallen to 8-2.

Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet

There isn't too much more that needs to be said after this clip:

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad explained what many people may have been thinking after that fight:

MMA Fighting senior editor Shaheen Al-Shatti relayed Walker's post-fight exuberance:

The fight actually could have ended via disqualification, as Helwani noted how lucky Walker was that his last kick before the fight ended didn't land. The kick was clearly illegal and would have ended the fight in favor of Ledet:

Walker has won his last eight matches to move to 16-3. Ledet, who is now 3-2 in UFC Fight Night bouts, fell to 9-2 and one no-contest.

Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota

The fight had controversy before it even began, as Sarah Frota was overweight by seven pounds at weigh-ins, per MMA Fighting. The bout went on, but Frota will be docked 40 percent of her purse.

However, the weight difference didn't result in a victory, as Livia Renata Souza took the fight via split decision.

The two Brazilian fighters put forth a good match, with neither competitor having a decided edge throughout the three rounds. A closely contested fight had split opinions from commentators on who fought better. Both MMAjunkie and Bloody Elbow scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Frota.

However, MMA fighter Sarah Kaufman gave the first two rounds to Souza:

The difference may have been how judges scored the second round. Souza had a shot at putting the fight away then with a rear-naked chokehold, but time ran out. Bloody Elbow gave its second-round take:

Sure enough, it looks like credit was given for the submission, leading to the win.

Frota, making her UFC debut, fell to 9-1 for her pro career. Souza improved to 13-1, with her only loss coming via split decision.