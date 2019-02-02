EPL Table: Saturday's Week 25 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Chelsea got back to winning ways on Saturday as they thrashed Huddersfield Town 5-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are up to second place after they won 1-0 at home to Newcastle United in the day's early kick-off.

In the bottom half, relegation rivals Southampton and Burnley played out a 1-1 draw, while Crystal Palace boosted their survival bid with a 2-0 win over Fulham.

Elsewhere, Everton suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here's a look at all of the day's results:

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Watford

Burnley 1-1 Southampton

Chelsea 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham

Everton 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cardiff vs. Bournemouth

Premier League Table (Games, Points, Goal Difference):

1. Liverpool (24, 61, +41)

2. Tottenham (25, 57, +27)

3. Manchester City (24, 56, +44)

4. Chelsea (25, 50, +22)

5. Arsenal (24, 47, +17)

6. Manchester United (24, 45, +13)

7. Wolves (25, 38, +1)

8. Watford (25, 34, -1)

9. Everton (25, 33, 0)

10. Bournemouth (24, 33, -5)

11. Leicester (24, 32, 0)

12. West Ham (24, 31, -7)

13. Brighton (25, 27, -9)

14. Crystal Palace (25, 26, -7)

15. Newcastle (25, 24, -12)

16. Southampton (25, 24, -15)

17. Burnley (25, 24, -20)

18. Cardiff City (24, 19, -26)

19. Fulham (25, 17, -30)

20. Huddersfield (25, 11, -33)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri would have been looking for a response from his players following their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on Wednesday, and it's fair to say he got one as they put bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield to the sword.

Gonzalo Higuain's first-time finish gave him his first goal in Chelsea colours after 16 minutes, and Eden Hazard doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time with a penalty after Cesar Azpilicueta was brought down by Elias Kachunga.

Hazard rounded Jonas Lossl to grab his brace in the second half, and Higuain also netted again with a stunning long-range effort.

The Argentinian has a sensational record under Sarri, per football statistician Dave O'Brien:

David Luiz's header rounded out the win, which took the Blues back into the top four.

Earlier, Son Heung-Min was the difference-maker for Spurs, though the Lilywhites had Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to thank for letting Son's strike go through him.

The organised Magpies had made it a difficult day for Tottenham. Both sides hit the woodwork and Fabian Schar cleared Christian Eriksen's effort off the line, but Dubravka's 83rd-minute mistake handed the hosts the win.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Matt Jones slammed Everton after a disappointing home display against Wolves:

The Toffees were behind after just seven minutes when Ruben Neves dispatched a penalty won by Matt Doherty. Despite pulling one back through Andre Gomes, Everton were beaten through Raul Jimenez's header and a Leander Dendoncker volley.

Crystal Palace also opened the scoring with a spot-kick at home to Fulham. After Cyrus Christie was penalised for handball, Luka Milivojevic converted to hand the Eagles the lead.

Jeffrey Schlupp finished off the Cottagers in the 87th minute with a rebound tap-in after new arrival Michy Batshuayi had seen an effort saved by Sergio Rico.

The Independent's Ed Malyon believes Batshuayi will be a useful addition to Palace:

At Burnley, Ashley Barnes scored a 94th-minute penalty to earn the Clarets a point at home to Southampton, who looked set to earn their fifth league win under Ralph Hasenhuttl courtesy of Nathan Redmond's opener.

As for Watford, they had Ben Foster to thank after they escaped from Brighton with a point. The Hornets offered little going forward in a match largely dominated by the Seagulls, but Brighton could not find a way past the resilient Foster in goal.