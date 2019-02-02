EPL Results Week 25: Saturday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard both scored twice for Chelsea as the Blues returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge.

David Luiz was also on target for Maurizio Sarri's men, who move back into fourth place in the table ahead of Arsenal. The Gunners taken on defending champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur are also on the move after beating Newcastle United to go second. Heung-Min Son bagged the only goal of the game with his 10th of the season.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City, while Brighton & Hove Albion drew with Watford and Burnley held Southampton at Turf Moor.

Saturday's Results

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Watford

Burnley 1-1 Southampton

Chelsea 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham

Everton 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cardiff City 2-0 Bournemouth

Premier League Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals)

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 16

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 15

Harry Kane, Spurs, 14

Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 12

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 11

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 10

Son Heung-Min, Spurs, 10

Richarlison, Everton, 10

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth, 10

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham, 10

Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 10

Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion, 10

Premier League Standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool 24, +41, 61

2. Tottenham 25, +27, 57

3. Manchester City 24, +44, 56

4. Chelsea 25, +22, 50

5. Arsenal 24, +17, 47

6. Manchester United 24, +13, 45

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 25, +1, 38

8. Watford 25, -1, 34

9. Everton 25, 0, 33

10. Bournemouth 25, -7, 33

11. Leicester City 24, 0, 32

12. West Ham United 24, -7, 31

13. Brighton 25, -9, 27

14. Crystal Palace 25, -7, 26

15. Newcastle United 25, -12, 24

16. Southampton 25, -15, 24

17. Burnley 25, -20, 24

18. Cardiff 25, -24, 22

19. Fulham 25, -30, 17

20. Huddersfield 25, -33, 11

Saturday Recap

Higuain scored his first Chelsea goals since joining the club on loan from Juventus against Huddersfield as the Blues ended a difficult week on a high.

Chelsea were thrashed 4-0 by Bournemouth on Wednesday, but they responded with an emphatic victory over the Premier League's bottom side.

Higuain took just 16 minutes to open his account for his new club. He was played in by N'Golo Kante and beat goalkeeper Jonas Lossl with a low shot at his near post:

Hazard doubled the hosts' lead from the penalty spot after Cesar Azpilicueta had been nudged over by Elias Kachunga in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

The Belgian grabbed his second of the match on 66 minutes after rounding Lossl and tapping into an empty net from a tight angle.

Higuain then curled home Chelsea's fourth from the edge of the area three minutes later:

The Blues wrapped up the win with just minutes of normal time remaining, as Luiz headed home Willian's corner to complete a miserable afternoon for the Terriers.

Tottenham set a new Premier League record on Saturday as their victory over Newcastle made it 29 games without a draw:

The hosts found it tough going against a determined visiting side who came into the game fresh from beating Manchester City.

Tottenham created plenty of chances in a game they dominated. Lucas Moura headed a good opportunity well wide, while Erik Lamela was denied by the crossbar and Christian Eriksen saw an effort cleared off the line by Fabian Schar.

Yet Newcastle also offered a threat on the break. Salomon Rondon came the closest when he headed against the bar with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris beaten.

The breakthrough finally came with just seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Substitute Fernando Llorente laid the ball off to Son to maintain his fine form by squeezing the ball under goalkeeper Martin Dubravka:

The win means Spurs are now just four points behind leaders Liverpool, although they have played a game extra, and remain in the title hunt.