Report: Celtics Especially Disappointed, Frustrated with Kyrie Irving

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2019

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving brings the ball up court during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving has reportedly gotten on the wrong side of his Boston Celtics coaches and teammates this season.

Per ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps, "Virtually everyone involved with the Celtics has been some combination of disappointed and frustrated," both with the team's overall play and "especially" with Irving.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

