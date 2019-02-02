Gary Neville 'Conflicted' on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Permanent Man United Boss

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has said he has "conflicting views" as to whether he wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take the managerial role at Old Trafford on a full-time basis.

After Jose Mourinho's departure in December, the former United forward was appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the campaign. The Norwegian has enjoyed an impressive start, guiding United to eight wins and a draw in his nine games in charge.

When Mourinho was sacked, it was reported United's top target was Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino. Speaking about both options, Neville said he was undecided over which man he would prefer to get the job, per Mark Critchley of The Independent:

"I do have conflicting views. Personally, I would want [Solskjaer] to have a shot at the job he's got now. But on the other hand I want the club to make an unemotional decision—that is, is Solskjaer the best person for the job?

"If the answer is yes at the end of the season because he's got them into the top four and they've won the FA Cup, you'd say: 'How can you not give him the job?'"

As Critchley relayed, Neville described Pochettino as the "natural choice" for the Red Devils.

"I always go back to [the fact] that Pochettino always was the one who stood out for me as the one, in terms of the football, values and bringing through young players, like what he's done at Tottenham and Southampton," he continued.

Sky Sports Statto summed up just how much United have improved since Solskjaer took over from Mourinho:

Per the United Xtra account, no new manager in the division has ever enjoyed a start as good as his:

After Mourinho steered United to their worst opening to a Premier League season, the campaign appeared in danger of fizzling out. However, the Red Devils are now serious contenders to finish fourth—they trail Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively fourth and fifth, by two points—they are in the FA Cup fifth round and still in the UEFA Champions League.

If the Norwegian were able to deliver a trophy, it would be a remarkable achievement given the standard of performances the side were turning in before he returned to Old Trafford.

United writer Scott Patterson put the improvement into some context:

Pochettino has done a remarkable job at Tottenham, with the team now regulars in the Champions League without spending lavish amounts. If he were to get the role at Old Trafford, then United fans would rightly be excited.

Still, prising him from Tottenham would be a challenge given Pochettino signed a new long-term deal ahead of the campaign. The ease at which they could appoint Solskjaer, not to mention the obvious affinity he has with the supporters, would make him both a straightforward and popular permanent appointment.