Maurizio Sarri Says His Job as Chelsea Manager Is 'Always at Risk'

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri thinks he will always be under pressure to perform while he is in charge at Stamford Bridge.

A recent inconsistent run of form reached a nadir on Wednesday, when the Blues were hammered 4-0 by Bournemouth in the Premier League. Sarri watched his side cave in after the break and produce a dismal second-half display.

Following the result there has been criticism of the manager's setup and his style of play. When asked about his position potentially being under threat, Sarri said that kind of pressure comes with the territory of being in charge of such a big club, per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC.

"I think that my job is always at risk, and I love my job for this reason," said the former Napoli boss. "I thrive on pressure. So I love my job for everything, but I know very well the rules. My job is always at risk. You can win against [Manchester] City, but after three days you are at risk."

While he has received a lot of criticism this week, Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph said he was impressed with the way the Italian fronted up to challenging questions at his press conference on Friday:

Chelsea head into Saturday's clash with Huddersfield Town in the Premier League outside the top four. After looking as though they may challenge for the title earlier in the campaign, they now appear to be in a major battle with Manchester United and Arsenal for that final UEFA Champions League berth.

If they perform like they did against Bournemouth for the remainder of the campaign, then getting in the top four will be a huge struggle. After all, it's been a long time since Chelsea were on the end of such a heavy loss in the top flight:

Having reached rock bottom with that display the onus will now be on Sarri to get a response from his players for the coming matches. However, it doesn't appear as though a change in style is something he would be willing to entertain.

The coach has become renowned for his possession-based brand of football, all of which centres around the midfield axis of Italy international Jorginho dictating play. Teams appear to have gotten wise to the blueprint though and have found Chelsea's attacks easy to contain at times as a result.

Sarri said he feels as though the team simply need to get better at the brand of football he is seeking to implement:

At Napoli when the team did adapt fully to his style of football they were exceptional and in 2017-18 they played some of the best football anywhere in Europe. A style that is so intricate will naturally require time to integrate fully.

After such a poor performance on Wednesday the visit of the league's bottom side to Stamford Bridge represents a perfect opportunity for Chelsea to get back on track and get better acquainted with the way in which their coach wants them to play.