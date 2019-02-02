Super Bowl 53: Prop Bets, Predictions for Patriots vs. Rams

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

One of the most thrilling parts of viewing the Super Bowl is sweating through the list of prop bets you've bet on.

For Super Bowl LIII, there's a wide array of props involving in-game actions, as well as ones focusing on the national anthem and halftime show.

All of the props for Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta can be found on OddsShark.

Prop Bets and Predictions

Odds via OddsShark.

Will a Special Teams or Defensive Touchdown Be Scored?

Offense has dominated the past two Super Bowls, which would lead you to believe it's unlikely for a defensive or special teams touchdown to occur.

The last defensive touchdown to be scored in the Super Bowl came two years ago, when Robert Alford returned an interception 82 yards to open up a 21-point Atlanta Falcons lead.

In Super Bowl 50, Malik Jackson recovered a fumble in the end zone for the Denver Broncos against the Carolina Panthers.

Two years before Jackson's defensive score, Super Bowl XLVIII featured a defensive and special teams touchdown.

In Seattle's 43-8 blowout win over the Broncos, Malcolm Smith had a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Percy Harvin returned the opening kickoff of the second half 87 yards for a score.

The odds favor that a defensive or special teams touchdown doesn't occur, as the no option has a line of -190 (wager $190 to win $100), while yes sits at +155 (wager $100 to win $155).

Since we've seen a good amount of defensive and special teams touchdowns in recent Super Bowls, we're willing to risk money on one of them occurring in Super Bowl LIII.

Prediction: Yes.

Longest Touchdown Yardage

Even though Super Bowl LII featured 74 combined points, the longest touchdown was a 34-yard pass from Nick Foles to Alshon Jeffery.

For Super Bowl LIII, the over/under on longest touchdown in the game is 46.5 yards, with the over and under both sitting at -115.

Although there have been plenty of offensive stars who have participated in the Super Bowl in recent years, the three scores since Super Bowl XLVIII that were over 46.5 yards were of the defensive and special teams variety.

The last offensive touchdown longer than 46 yards was a 56-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Jacoby Jones in the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

In New England's two playoff games, the longest touchdown was a 43-yard pass-and-catch between Philip Rivers and Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round.

During their run to the Super Bowl, the Rams' longest score was a 35-yard touchdown scamper by Todd Gurley in the divisional round versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Based on those numbers, it's more likely that the under hits in this prop bet.

Prediction: Under 46.5

Total Successful Field Goals

There are three over/under options for total successful field goals in Super Bowl LIII.

The best odds are for over 4.5 and under 2.5, which both sit at +230, while over 2.5 and under 4.5 have the lowest lines of -290.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein is 7-for-8 on field goals in his team's two postseason games, while he made three or more field goals on seven occasions this season.

Stephen Gostkowski carries more Super Bowl experience than Zuerlien, as he will make his sixth Super Bowl appearance as a member of the Patriots on Sunday.

Gostkowski's made two field goals in each of his past two Super Bowl appearances, but he only had a single field-goal attempt in his first three championship games.

If they receive an opportunity to tack three points on to the scoreboard, Gostkowski and Zuerlein should be able to make the kicks.

What will determine how you bet this prop is how many chances you think both kickers will receive to contribute to their respective scoring totals.

Taking the over of 4.5 seems a bit extreme, and it might be hard to accept a bet of under 2.5, with both defenses capable of making third-down stops in the red zone.

After taking everything into account, the over of 2.5 and under of 3.5 are your best bets, with the under of 3.5 bringing you more value at -120.

Prediction: Over 2.5 or Under 3.5

