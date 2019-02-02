NFL MVP 2018-19: Award Winner, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the 2018 Associated Press NFL MVP award during the NFL Honors ceremony in Atlanta on Saturday:

Forty-one of the 50 sportswriters tasked with picking the MVP took Mahomes, while the other nine selected New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees, per NFL.com's David Ely.

Mahomes joins Kurt Warner, Dan Marino, Earl Campbell and Jim Brown (twice) as the only players to win the AP NFL MVP in their first or second season in the league.

In his first full year as the Chiefs' starter, the 23-year-old Mahomes threw a league-leading 50 touchdown passes en route to guiding 12-4 Kansas City to its first AFC Championship Game appearance in 25 seasons. The former Texas Tech Red Raider also was first in touchdown percentage (8.6), adjusted yards per pass attempt (9.6) and QBR (82.0), according to Pro Football Reference.

Mahomes produced some of the best highlights of the year, like this left-handed completion for a first down against the Denver Broncos:

He also treated the football field like a basketball court with this no-look pass:

Mahomes' success in the face of pressure and deep-ball magic were both showcased on this fourth-down conversion to wideout Tyreek Hill:

The Twitter reactions were overwhelmingly positive for Mahomes.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network offered his endorsement:

Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune wasn't shocked:

Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports was one of many who supported the decision:

Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel compiled all of Mahomes' national awards and noted a startling statistic:

Kissel also noted Mahomes is the youngest MVP winner of the Super Bowl era.

Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star quoted some of Mahomes' acceptance speech:

Mahomes was also named the 2018 AP Offensive Player of the Year during the ceremony.