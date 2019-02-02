NFL MVP 2018-19: Award Winner, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

NFL MVP 2018-19: Award Winner, Voting Results and Twitter ReactionFebruary 3, 2019
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the 2018 Associated Press NFL MVP award during the NFL Honors ceremony in Atlanta on Saturday:
M-V-P! @Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes5 is the 2018 Most Valuable Player! #NFLHonors (by @pizzahut) https://t.co/zFEoclRsrq
Forty-one of the 50 sportswriters tasked with picking the MVP took Mahomes, while the other nine selected New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees, per NFL.com's David Ely.
Mahomes joins Kurt Warner, Dan Marino, Earl Campbell and Jim Brown (twice) as the only players to win the AP NFL MVP in their first or second season in the league.
In his first full year as the Chiefs' starter, the 23-year-old Mahomes threw a league-leading 50 touchdown passes en route to guiding 12-4 Kansas City to its first AFC Championship Game appearance in 25 seasons. The former Texas Tech Red Raider also was first in touchdown percentage (8.6), adjusted yards per pass attempt (9.6) and QBR (82.0), according to Pro Football Reference.
Mahomes produced some of the best highlights of the year, like this left-handed completion for a first down against the Denver Broncos:
He also treated the football field like a basketball court with this no-look pass:
Mahomes' success in the face of pressure and deep-ball magic were both showcased on this fourth-down conversion to wideout Tyreek Hill:
The Twitter reactions were overwhelmingly positive for Mahomes.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network offered his endorsement:
The 2018 NFL MVP is #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. A well-deserved and obvious choice. Have a feeling this won’t be his last.
Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune wasn't shocked:
Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports was one of many who supported the decision:
Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel compiled all of Mahomes' national awards and noted a startling statistic:
.@PatrickMahomes5 won more national honors (14) than he had INTs (12)...not bad for a gunslinger. AFC OPOW – Week 1 & 2 AFC OPOM – Sept Pro Bowler Pro Bowl MVP AP First-Team All-Pro PFWA OPOY PFWA MVP PFF MVP CBS MVP Sports Illustrated MVP NFL Fed Ex Air POY NFL OPOY AP NFL MVP https://t.co/wgoJwUlOMD
Kissel also noted Mahomes is the youngest MVP winner of the Super Bowl era.
Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star quoted some of Mahomes' acceptance speech:
Mahomes: I’m truly honored to win the NFL’s most valuable player award.... you see the rich history that it has. I’m so humbled to share this honor with them
Mahomes thanks his mom, was, brother, sister and girlfriend Brittany for 0keeping the show rolling every day”
Mahomes: “lastly, i want to thank Chiefs kingdom. Your passion and love is unmatched.... this is just the beginning and we have a long way to go.”
Mahomes was also named the 2018 AP Offensive Player of the Year during the ceremony.
